Tanner Houck controls fate when it comes to starting season in Red Sox rotation

Houck’s 6-foot-5-inch, 226-pound frame can make an old-school scout salivate on his notepad. He looks like a big league starter. When the Red Sox called up the righthander at the tail end of the 2020 season, the performance met the look.

He can zip it by his opponents’ teeth, giving hitters a dental cleaning without visiting their dentist. He can skip it on the ground, initiating a game of hopscotch. Or he can freeze them with his otherworldly stuff around the plate.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — You never know where the ball will go when it leaves Tanner Houck’s hand.

Over the course of the next three seasons, however, Houck became this polarizing figure. Some saw a reliever. Others saw a starter.

As Opening Day draws near, despite his 5.01 ERA over 21 starts in a 2023 season spent entirely in the rotation but interrupted by two months on the injured list with a facial fracture, the Sox believe a fully healthy Houck still has a chance at a rotation spot.

In Houck’s latest chapter, the Sox are confident his opponents can’t touch his Frisbee-like stuff. His arriving at spring training healthy was a plus. Having the sample size of a starter to draw upon was equally critical.

While critics and the baseball world have all but given up on Houck as a starter, the Red Sox remain steadfast on what he could be in that role. That, of course, hinges on his being able to locate.

“We always talk about him in spring training being all over the place, trying to find his mechanics,” manager Alex Cora said Tuesday. “That’s not the case this year.”

In Houck’s fourth showing of the spring, a 3⅓-inning appearance in an 8-6 loss to the Cardinals at JetBlue Park, he certainly had his moments where he couldn’t find the plate. He skipped a pitch for a passed ball. He hit a batter. With two outs in the seventh, he left a pitch middle-middle that Ivan Herrera crushed for a solo home run.

Tanner Houck was left with a scar below his right eye following surgery to repair the damage done by a line drive that hit the starter last June. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

“Physically, today I fought myself a little bit with the delivery,” Houck said. “I got a little rotational toward the end. The first few games of the year definitely felt more in line, more direct to the plate in my own way. But other than that, it felt good.”

Houck, unquestionably, performs in his own way, and despite the homer and a couple of erratic pitches, yielded just the one run on two hits. He struck out two and didn’t issue a walk.

“He was just really good,” Cora said. “Really good. The action on the pitches, the split was good. The slider is always good, but I think he’s closer to the zone.”

When Houck is in the zone, he’s tough to hit. When he’s not locating, his pitch count spikes, deep counts ensue, and thus the damage. What typically can look to be developing into a dominant outing can suddenly snowball into a disaster.

Last season, Houck gained the full experience of what it means to be a big league starter. It was a vital part of his development, he said.

“As long as I know I am in the zone, attacking hitters, getting them out early and not really going five or six pitches like I was today, I like my chances of getting as deep into the game as I really want to,” Houck said. “But it’s all about pounding the zone. Strike one, strike two, and them putting them away as quick as possible.”

Houck is still battling for a rotation spot, one he should likely attain. Pounding the strike zone will go a long way toward his staying there.

