fb-pixelTuesday’s spring training report: Trevor Story has a big day at the plate vs. Cardinals - The Boston Globe Skip to main content
spring training report

Tuesday’s spring training report: Trevor Story has a big day at the plate vs. Cardinals

By Julian McWilliams Globe Staff,Updated March 12, 2024, 17 minutes ago
Trevor Story is swinging a hot bat this spring.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

SCORE: Cardinals 8, Red Sox 6

RECORD: 11-7-1

BREAKDOWN: Trevor Story’s return to full health means he will likely be the impact player the shortstop was with the Rockies. Tuesday was another reminder, as Story laced a two-run homer to left off Matthew Liberatore. Story finished 3 for 3 with 3 RBIs. In the previous two seasons, Story showed up to camp with a bad elbow, which inhibited his ability to work out. Now, he looks every bit like the two-time All-Star he was in Colorado.

NEXT: The Red Sox travel to Tampa for a matchup with the Yankees Wednesday, airing on NESN and WEEI at 1:05 pm. Nick Pivetta will take the hill against a Yankee starter to be determined.

Advertisement

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.

Boston Globe Today