umass lowell 77, bryant 70

UMass Lowell reaches America East final, on the brink of an NCAA Tournament berth

By Associated PressUpdated March 12, 2024, 1 hour ago
Senior guard Ayinde Hikim was one of four UMass Lowell scorers in double figures Tuesday.UMass Lowell athletics

LOWELL — Yuri Covington scored 17 points in second-seeded UMass Lowell’s 77-70 win against third-seeded Bryant on Tuesday night in the America East Conference tournament.

The River Hawks will play at top-seeded Vermont on Saturday morning for the championship and an automatic NCAA Tournament berth. The Catamounts defeated New Hampshire, 66-59, in their semifinal Tuesday.

Covington added 10 rebounds for the River Hawks (22-9). Cam Morris III scored 14 points while going 5 of 10 and 4 of 7 from the free throw line and added 12 rebounds. Ayinde Hikim went 5 of 13 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and finished with 14 points.

Rafael Pinzon finished with 24 points for the Bulldogs (20-13). Sherif Gross-Bullock added 19 points for Bryant. Daniel Rivera also had 16 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 blocks, and 2 steals.

