Plagiarism claims surface against Payne’s ‘The Holdovers’

On the eve of the 96th Academy Awards , plagiarism claims surfaced in Variety against Alexander Payne’s best picture nominee “The Holdovers.” According to the March 9 Variety report , earlier this year British screenwriter Simon Stephenson (“Luca,” “Paddington 2″) emailed the Writers Guild of America stating there was “overwhelming” evidence the screenplay for “The Holdovers” was plagiarized “line-by-line” from his script “Frisco.”

“Frisco” follows a “world-weary middle-aged children’s doctor and the 15-year-old patient he gets stuck looking after,” according to Variety.

Payne’s “The Holdovers,” written by David Hemingson and set in the early 1970s, is the story of a curmudgeonly New England boarding-school teacher who ends up forming a bond with a 15-year-old student over the holidays.

“At the heart of Stephenson’s complaint is the contention that Payne had the ‘Frisco’ script in both 2013 and again in late 2019, right before Payne approached Hemingson about collaborating on a project,” Variety reported. “That contention seems to be backed up by emails involving several Hollywood agencies and producers.”

The Globe reached out to representatives for Stephenson, Payne, and Hemingson for comment but hadn’t heard back by Wednesday afternoon. Though Stephenson declined to comment for the Variety article, he confirmed the authenticity of the emails it cited, the story said.

In 2013, “Frisco” got hot when it snagged the No. 3 spot on the Black List, an annual showcase of Hollywood’s popular but unproduced screenplays. There, the plot description reads: “A forty-something pediatric allergist, who specializes in the hazelnut and is facing a divorce, learns lessons in living from a wise-beyond-her-years terminally ill 15 year old patient when she crashes his weekend trip to a conference in San Francisco.”

A Focus Features film, “The Holdovers” was up for five Oscars, including best original screenplay. On Sunday, Da’Vine Joy Randolph took home the Academy Award for best supporting actress in the film. “Oppenheimer” was crowned best picture, and “Anatomy of a Fall” won best original screenplay.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, winner of the Oscar for best supporting actress for "The Holdovers," poses in the press room during the 96th annual Academy Awards on March 10 in Hollywood. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Over the course of his career, Payne has been nominated for multiple Oscars and, as a writer, he’s won two for best adapted screenplay for “Sideways” and “The Descendants.” “The Holdovers” is Hemingson’s first feature film script and stars Paul Giamatti (who was nominated for best actor) as teacher Paul Hunham, Dominic Sessa as student Angus Tully, and Randolph as Mary Lamb, the school’s head cook who also sticks around for the holdover season.

Hemingson worked as entertainment lawyer in Hollywood, before writing and producing for television. In an interview with the Globe last month, he talked about working on “The Holdovers,” which grew out of a pilot he wrote in 2017 for a series called “Stonehaven,” based on his own experience as a teenage scholarship student in the 1970s at Watkinson School in Hartford, Conn.

“In terms of the plot or characters, it had nothing in common whatsoever with ‘Holdovers,’ but it was in a world,” Hemingson said.

Dominic Sessa stars as Angus Tully and Paul Giamatti as Paul Hunham in director Alexander Payne's "The Holdovers." Focus Features

Payne later asked Hemingson if he’d write a feature set in the same sort of universe as “Stonehaven” and in that same time period. The director told the Globe last month he’d also had an idea for a boarding-school film “five or seven years” before meeting Hemingson but hadn’t done the research to write it himself. “And behold, here’s a wonderfully written screenplay, by a guy from that world.”

Advertisement

Payne also noted he drew inspiration from the 1935 French film “Merlusse”: “teacher with wonky eye at all-boys boarding school takes care of boys with nowhere to go over Christmas break and forges meaningful relationship with one of them,” the director said.

In “The Holdovers,” many scenes take place at Barton Academy, the fictional all-boys boarding school in rural Massachusetts. In a November interview with the Globe, location manager Kai Quinlan talked about the time and work that went into scouting schools and others locations around New England to bring authenticity to the film.

“Alexander’s a director who really loves to find the real thing,” she said.

On social media, reactions to the plagiarism claims ranged from dumbfounded to dismissive. “Wow, what if ‘The Holdovers’ didn’t have boarding school or 1970 or New England or a son killed in Vietnam or any of the things that make it ‘The Holdovers’?” tweeted New Yorker staff writer Michael Schulman. “The resemblance to a generic movie plot with a three-act structure would be uncanny.”

Brooke Hauser can be reached at brooke.hauser@globe.com. Follow her @brookehauser.