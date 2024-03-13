Binge-worthy ‘Apples Never Fall’ unmasks a family rotting at the core

In “Apples Never Fall,” a Peacock miniseries based on the 2021 novel by Liane Moriarty, we get a front-row seat behind the façade of these attractive Floridians, and it’s an entertaining spectacle. The show is both a domestic drama and a mystery story, as the disappearance of Annette Bening’s Joy, the family matriarch, leads to enough free-floating suspicion and knock-down-drag-out fighting to fill all seven episodes quite nicely. Did she run away or is she dead? Did husband Stan (Sam Neill) do away with her? Are their children involved? And what about that strange, unstable young woman, Savannah (Georgia Flood), who charmed and then moved in with Stan and Joy?

At a glance, the tennis-obsessed Delaney family is West Palm Beach perfection. But give them a few minutes in the same room, and they will inevitably dredge the past and relitigate it. One of the four adult children will probably storm out of the room, at least one big, long-held secret will likely be revealed, and tears may well be shed, and I’m not talking tears of joy.

The writers toy with us, as expected, and they toy with us openly, owning the fact that the show, perhaps more than the other Moriarty adaptations, “Big Little Lies” and “Nine Perfect Strangers,” is pulpy at heart. I think I liked that most about “Apples Never Fall,” that it doesn’t pretend to be a high-prestige TV production or a larger statement. It’s a dish served hot, with each episode zeroing in on one character and his or her past and present experiences (yes, another series loaded with time shifts) as a Delaney. The moments of enjoyment arrive in watching all the lies come to light, getting caught up in the oversize emotions, and recognizing that, when it comes to families, each member has his or her own version of the story.

The cast forms a strong ensemble. Each Delaney character is well-built on specifics, and the relationship between each pairing is nicely fleshed out. When the kids give one another significant looks, you usually know what they’re thinking. Joy and Stan are the retired owners of a tennis academy, and empty-nesting isn’t their happy place. Bening is excellent; her Joy is not a martyr, but she carries a lot of her children’s burdens, and she is married to a man with anger-management issues, which Neill captures effectively. Stan’s past professional failures on the tennis court have chipped away at his sense of masculinity, which leads to some tense moments of over-compensation. He seems endlessly disappointed in everyone, including himself.

Alison Brie is amusing, and then even moving, as Amy, the family New Ager, an emotions-driven woman who hopes that collective good vibes might just solve her mother’s disappearance. As the oldest child, Troy, Jake Lacy is her opposite, a guy who enjoys his millions and who has been swept up in an ill-advised affair. He and his father are forever at odds — which has meant that his brother Logan, played with sweet passivity by Conor Merrigan Turner, becomes the manipulative Stan’s favorite. And Brooke, played by Essie Randles, is an ambitious businesswoman with a fidelity problem.

It’s fun to watch the siblings give the stink eye to Savannah, whose cunning is clear and whose motivations are a mystery. Why is she hanging out with the much older Joy and Stan? A stranger, she arrives at the Delaneys’ front door as an abused woman on the run, and Stan and Joy essentially adopt her, despite their awareness that her backstory is questionable. For Joy, Savannah is a surrogate daughter who is warm and complimentary, unlike her own brooding brood, and she is vulnerable to Savannah’s adulation. The siblings urge Joy to draw boundaries with Savannah, particularly after they’ve done some investigating, but, almost to spite them, Joy pulls Savannah even closer.

Peacock has released all seven episodes of “Apples Never Fall” at once, as a binge, and that’s a good decision. The miniseries isn’t one that deserves to be savored slowly, episode by episode, so much as watched swiftly and not taken too seriously. If the ending to the mystery is predictable, the getting there has enough value as a well-acted, dishy look at a family whose pit of secrets and lies seems bottomless.

APPLES NEVER FALL

Starring: Annette Bening, Sam Neill, Jake Lacy, Alison Brie, Georgia Flood, Essie Randles, Conor Merrigan Turner, Katrina Lenk

On: Peacock. All seven episodes stream Thursday.





