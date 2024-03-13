‘Arthur the King’: Where Camelot is competition

No, not the old recurring Andy Samberg skit on “Saturday Night Live.” I mean “Arthur the King,” where the artist formerly known as Marky Mark spends loads of screen time talking to the type of mangy mutt that makes audiences go “awwww.” And, yes, the regal Arthur ( Ukai ) is a dog.

Wahlberg plays extreme sports competitor Michael Light, whose latest Funky Bunch — I mean “team” — includes runner Leo (Simu Liu), rock climber Olivia (Nathalie Emmanuel), and world champion Chik (Ali Suliman). Unlike Chik, Light has never won the Adventure Racing World Championship (ARWC), so he has put together this crew for one last shot at glory.

The ARWC is a five-day event that features kayaking, hiking, bike-riding, and running. Light’s last competition ended during the kayaking portion, where he rowed his prior team into the mud despite Leo’s protests. Now he’s out for one last shot of redemption despite his patient wife, Helen (Juliet Rylance), wishing he’d just stay retired.

Since it’s a mashup of sports and animal movies, “Arthur the King” has loads of clichés from which to choose, and it chooses them all. We’ve got the guy who needs to prove himself through some grueling act of machismo sportsmanship, the injured team member who must fight through the pain of an injury to show he’s a real man, and the last-minute act of courage that defines our heroes.

There’s even the wife character whose sole purpose is to inspire the hero from thousands of miles away — and to remind us that he’s heterosexual. (The man’s so straight he won’t wear the pink shirt uniform of the real-estate agency where he works for his father.) Poor Helen has the extra added duty of dragging their daughter to the computer monitor to see where in the treacherous terrain of the Dominican Republic Daddy is risking his life.

And did I mention there’s a scraggly dog who will become the symbol of the team’s perseverance? Since Arthur keeps meeting up with them at various points in the journey, you’d think Michael and his crew would be smart enough to follow the dog. Especially after he saves Leo from walking off a cliff.

Arthur even gets his own chase sequence, where he’s pursued through the streets of Santo Domingo by a pair of rabid dogs. That scene is well-executed by director Simon Cellan Jones, who also deserves credit for staging the one truly harrowing race sequence in the movie. Acrophobiacs, beware!

Lest I forget, “Arthur the King” is based on a true story. Writer Michael Brandt adapted the book by Mikael Lindnord, the real-life version of Wahlberg’s character. The title of Lindnord’s book is a spoiler, so I won’t mention it. I hope it provides more details about its characters than its cinematic adaptation. At least the film is short, running at a brisk 90 minutes that doesn’t wear out its welcome.

Do I sound cynical, like the imaginary mean old critic who haunts your nightmares while prohibiting you from having a good time at the movies? Good! Because cute dog or not, “Arthur the King” made me feel cynical. Every movie is manipulative, so I won’t use that word here. But, the question I bet you’re asking yourself is whether Arthur dies before the end credits. This movie plot detail so worries audiences that there’s an entire website devoted to answering the question, “Does the dog die?”

The filmmakers know you’re asking that question as well, so they milk it for every single dramatic moment they can. The canine who plays Arthur is a willing participant in pressing every dog lover’s buttons in the audience. There’s an underwater shot of his face that is so shameless I had to admire Jones for shooting it.

Unfortunately, Wahlberg is so earnest and serious when he’s talking to the dog — he acts as if he’s working opposite Brando — that he outdoes Samberg’s parody. I kept expecting him to tell Arthur to “say hi to your mother for me.”

Though Rylance is wasted in the self-sacrificing wife role I’m sick of seeing onscreen, Liu and Emmanuel bring humor and conviction to their characters. Most of the film’s laughs come from Leo’s obsession with being on Instagram and TikTok. One of the few things “Arthur the King” gets right is how big a role social media plays in fandom and celebrity access.

Not that you care. You’re here for the puppy. My audience oohed and aahed at Arthur, and I even heard some sniffles near the end. But if dogs don’t do it for you, there’s little to offer here.

I should have been more affected by “Arthur the King” because, after all, “Old Yeller” conditioned my generation to erupt in tears whenever a dog’s fate looks dire. And yet, all I saw were the familiar gears churning underneath.

Plus, I knew whether or not the dog died before I even walked into the theater.

ARTHUR THE KING

Directed by Simon Cellan Jones. Written by Michael Brandt, based on Mikael Lindnord’s book. Starring Mark Wahlberg, Simu Liu, Juliet Rylance, Nathalie Emmanuel, Ali Suliman, Ukai. 90 minutes. At AMC Boston Common, Alamo Drafthouse Seaport, AMC Causeway, suburbs. PG-13 (one F-word, treacherous racing conditions)

Odie Henderson is the Boston Globe's film critic.