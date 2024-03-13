Michael Douglas returning to TV to play Benjamin Franklin in miniseries

Michael Douglas is largely identified with the movies, but his early work was on TV, notably on “The Streets of San Francisco.” And more recently, he was outstanding as Liberace in HBO’s TV movie “Behind the Candelabra” with Matt Damon, and in the Netflix series “The Kominsky Method.”

Next month, Douglas is returning to TV in a miniseries on Apple TV+ called “Franklin.” Based on Stacy Schiff’s 2005 book “A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America,” the eight-parter will premiere on April 12. Douglas plays Benjamin Franklin during the eight years he spent in France. Noah Jupe costars as his 16-year-old grandson, William Temple Franklin, known as Temple, who comes along as his secretary.