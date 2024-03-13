11 ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Boston and beyond

Sláinte, Boston! From Irish dancing to pub crawls, parades to live music, we’ve rounded up 11 shamrockin’ ways to get your Irish on, in Boston and beyond.

Bassist Kevin Rheault performs with Dropkick Murphys at MGM Music Hall last year. Ben Stas for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

They’re shipping up to Boston. Dropkick Murphys end their 2024 St. Patrick’s Day Tour with a four-night run in Boston, March 14-17. Catch the Fenway faves at the House of Blues March 14 (doors 6 p.m., show 7 p.m., from $45) and at MGM Hall at Fenway March 15, 16, and 17 (Doors 6 p.m., show 7 p.m. from $39.50).

Can’t make it? They livestream their show on St. Patrick’s Day proper via the website Veeps.com (9 p.m., $24.99). Details: dropkickmurphys.com, houseofblues.com/boston, crossroadspresents.com.

IRISH SESSIONS AT ONE OF THE “BEST IRISH BARS IN THE US”

Fiddler Alexandra Galperin plays beside fiddler Sean Connor, banjo player Terry O'Shea, and accordion player Tommy Sheridan during an Irish session at the Burren. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Somerville’s The Burren named one of the Best 11 Irish bars in the US by the Travel Channel, (“the region’s most authentic Irish pub”) largely for the music, hosts a series of jams and shows this week, including:

Ireland’s three-piece The Kings of Connaught March 14 at 7 p.m. ($30 advance, $35 door).

March 15-17, you can find various “St. Patrick’s Day Special Variety Dinner Shows.” Think Irish jigs, reels, ballads, stories and dancing led by pub owners and acclaimed Celtic musicians Tommy McCarthy and Louise Costello , while you tuck into corned beef and cabbage, Guinness beef stew with soda bread, and “Shamrock cake.” (Hop on it: some of the 12 variety shows are sold-out. Details here burren.com .)

Check out an Irish session March 15 at 9:30 p.m.

On March 16, soak up Irish ballads from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., followed by an Irish jam session at 9:30 p.m.

On St. Paddy’s Day, catch an Irish session from 3 to 6 p.m.

And another March 18 at 8:30 p.m. 247 Elm St., Davis Square, Somerville. burren.com

SOUTHIE’S BIG PARADE

A woman sports a “Temporarily Irish” button on her green hat during the St. Patrick’s Day Parade last year. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Everybody loves a parade but maybe nobody loves a parade more than Southie on St. Patrick’s Day.

If you’ve attended the South Boston St. Patrick’s Day Parade in the past, you know the high-octane green-and-orange revelry to expect. Newbies, take heed:

Globe reporters last year said Southie “rang out with the sounds of cheering crowds” in “raucous celebration. … Revelers thrilled at the sight of marching bands, floats, and a few costumed characters performing acrobatics. … A million people had been expected to attend.” At least one drove from Maine. Another parade-watcher originally from County Cork, quipped: “I think Boston is more Irish than Ireland” (March 17, 1 p.m.). According to the parade route, it starts at Broadway T station. Map and details can be found at southbostonparade.org.

“WORLD’S SHORTEST ST. PADDY’S DAY PARADE”

A scene from the "World's Shortest St. Paddy's Day Parade" last year in Little Compton, R.I. Lauren Daley

On the other end of the spectrum (or rainbow) Little Compton, R.I., hosts what’s billed as the “World’s Shortest St. Paddy’s Day Parade.” Last year, hundreds watched the 89-foot parade, hosted in part by the town’s filmmaking Kinnane Brothers. Marchers included musicians rocking out in a turquoise truck, Irish step-dancers, and miniature ponies. The parade’s official title might be debated, but it looks to be a fun lil’ time. This year’s “guest of honor”: Boston Celtics legend Cedric Maxwell. Main Street, Adamsville. 3 p.m. paddyparade.com

IRISH CULTURE

Bring the kiddos to the Irish Cultural Centre’s “Family St. Patrick’s Day” March 16 in Canton. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., you’ll find Irish dance performances, live Irish music, Celtic arts and crafts, face-painting, balloon animals, and more, plus food and beverages available for purchase. Adults $25, kids $10, under 3 free. You better believe this place is celebrating on March 17, too. Think 10 hours of live Irish music, Irish dancing, face-painting, corned beef and cabbage, Guinness and more, according to billing. $20 includes all-day access to music, performances, and pub. Food and beverage sold separately. Kids under 12 free. Details here. 200 New Boston Drive, Canton; irishculture.org.

ST. PADDY’S AT PATRIOT PLACE

Foxborough’s Patriot Place hosts its 13th Annual Irish Festival March 16 with live Irish music, step-dancing, and “free Irish-themed activities” for the family, according to billing. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., find Irish musicians, step-dancers, vendors, face-painting, caricature artists, and more. Two Patriot Place; patriot-place.com.

PUB CRAWLS

Toasting with a pint is a St. Pat’s must. To state the obvious: Boston has plenty of pubs, Irish and otherwise, in which to do that this week. We won’t list them because, honestly, you could throw a dart at a map of Boston and hit one. You can hit up a few with a pub crawl. (Please be responsible.)

You’ll find a few options online. For example, the Get Lucky Pub Crawl on St. Patty’s Eve (March 16) features some 50 venues, many offering live music or DJs, open from noon to 6 p.m. Walk it, Uber, T it, or hop a “party trolley.” According to billing, “two to three buses will be driving each route on repeat from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.” Routes are broken up by districts: Financial District/Faneuil Hall, Seaport, etc. Tickets depend on where you check-in. Group rates start from $25. getluckypubcrawl.com

IRISH ROCK

No, not the Blarney Stone. With a reputation for high-energy live shows, Dublin-based indie-rockers The Coronas (yes, they had a tough 2020) play Brighton Music Hall Friday, March 15. Doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. $24. 18+. 158 Brighton Ave., Allston. 18+ Details here, crossroadspresents.com, thecoronas.net.

LEARN TO PLAY CELTIC MUSIC — WITH BRUNCH

Inspired by all this Irish music? Try your hand. Take a class (or two) March 17 at Passim’s School of Music. Led by Boston-based guitarist/singer/Irish bouzouki player/Berklee alum Lindsay Straw, Passim offers Celtic Ballads & Singing in two parts: Part I Ornamentation and Style from 10:30 a.m. to noon and Part II: Ballads and Love Songs from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Musicians of any level can take either one for $40 or both classes for $65. All participants snag a 20 percent discount at Passim’s St. Paddy’s brunch. 26 Church St., Suite 300, Cambridge. passim.org

THE ONE WITH ALL THE IRISH TREATS

Central Perk, a new cafe based on the themes of the hit TV show Friends, on Newbury Street. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

We don’t think Monica ever made Irish stew, but fuel up this weekend with St. Patrick’s Day treats at Boston’s “Friends”-themed coffeehouse. March 14-17, Central Perk offers Irish cream cold brew, honey pistachio lattes, pistachio chocolate chip frappes (just like Nana used to make), Irish stew and soda bread, according to a restaurant rep. 205 Newbury St., centralperk.com.

ST. PADDY’S BAZAAR

Feels like a story out of James Joyce’s “Dubliners,” but nope, it’s not Araby. The Brighton Bazaar pops up March 17 at the Charles River Speedway with some 100 vendors selling art, vinyl, vintage, and the like, according to event billing. Plus a “bingo card crawl” with prizes, drams, “Gaelic coffee,” green sake, beer, authentic tintypes like your great-great-nana’s, and more, according to billing. Find details and video-vibes on the bazaar’s Instagram and Facebook page. 525 Western Ave., Brighton.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurendaley1.