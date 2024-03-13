A two-night Gary Smith tribute celebrates the Fort Apache studios community he built

Smith’s band, Lifeboat, was headlining the club that night. Soon, however, he was throwing himself into a future for the Muses, recording demos with them and encouraging them to move to Boston.

“Your songs are death,” he told one of the sisters, Kristin Hersh, after her band’s soundcheck at the Blue Pelican, a long-gone Newport nightclub, one day in 1984. He meant that as a high compliment.

From the moment Gary Smith heard the sound of Throwing Muses, a bracing rock band led by two teenage stepsisters from Rhode Island, he knew he wanted to work with them.

For two decades, Smith was a guiding light for many of Boston’s best bands — Pixies, Buffalo Tom, Blake Babies — and a few visitors from across the pond, such as Billy Bragg. Several of those musicians, including Bragg, Hersh and Tanya Donelly of the Muses, and Bill Janovitz of Buffalo Tom, will take the stage this weekend at two “Fort Nights” shows celebrating the legacy of Smith, who died at age 64 in early 2023, and Fort Apache, the recording studio he managed and eventually owned.

Hersh and Donelly formed Throwing Muses in Newport, their hometown. Smith and his band were from Middletown, R.I., so they were fellow “islanders.” When he expressed his amazement with the Muses, the sisters were surprised.

“I don’t think we had that kind of self-awareness, to be honest,” says Donelly, who helped organize the tribute shows with Fort Apache archivist Cathy Ferrante and former Globe writer Joan Anderman, who is an executor of Smith’s estate. “We had to hear from other people that what we were doing was unusual, because it didn’t feel that way to us.

“We thought we sounded like the Beatles,” she adds with a laugh.

Tanya Donelly helped organize the pair of Gary Smith tribute shows. Kelly Davidson

Bragg, the politically motivated songwriter from the United Kingdom, met Smith when Lifeboat opened for him at the Living Room in Providence. They struck up a fast friendship, he says.

“I was always getting approached by people who wanted to talk about socialism, and that was particularly true in Boston,” he says. “Radical people would come up after a show and take me for a beer. Gary was one of those guys, except he had more of a sense of humor about it. He was kind of a Groucho Marxist.”

The two young men shared a worldview, Bragg says.

“He saw both the attraction of trying to change the world through music and the ridiculousness of the idea. And that kind of chimed with my feelings.”

Bragg cut several tracks at Fort Apache’s second location, above the old Rounder Records warehouse on Camp Street in Cambridge, with his friend Natalie Merchant of 10,000 Maniacs. He and Smith became “dear” friends, says Bragg. When Bragg’s son Jack was born, he asked Smith to be the boy’s godfather.

And when original Fort Apache owner Joe Harvard was looking to sell the business, Bragg put up an investment so that Smith could buy it. He was a silent partner, he says: “I saw it as a way to put the money I had back into the industry.”

For dozens of Boston musicians in the ‘90s, the Camp Street location and a third Fort Apache studio that Smith opened on Edmunds Street became a frequent gathering spot, whether or not their bands were working on a record. Producers Paul Kolderie and Sean Slade, who together worked on scores of noteworthy alternative rock albums, were always on hand.

“Camp Street was a scene,” says Donelly. “People would just go to hang out. You were never alone in there. It was a very fun place.”

One day Donelly’s friend Kim Deal convinced her to sing backup vocals on a Pixies B-side, a slow remake of their song “Wave of Mutilation.”

“That’s what Gary wanted it to be — a communal, seven-day workshop at all times.

“I think — not ‘think,’ I know — it was about building family for him,” she continues. “I would actually use the word ‘family,’ because that’s what he was really looking for.”

But after years of bustle, by the early 2000s, Smith was ready for a change. The recording industry was showing stark signs of transition, with the advent of Pro Tools and other digital technologies. He told friends he was closing the studios.

“That had a big impact on our community,” Donelly recalls. “It felt like the beginning of an end.”

Smith moved to a farm in Walpole, N.H., and set about cultivating another community in nearby Bellows Falls, Vt. He continued to manage his friends’ bands, rejuvenated a local public radio station, and opened a farm-to-table restaurant.

Billy Bragg, a longtime friend of Gary Smith and a Fort Apache partner, will perform Sunday night at Somerville Theatre. Jill Furmanovsky

“When it came time to pull up sticks, he sorted me out,” says Bragg. “Everything was above board, and I got my investment back. In true Gary spirit, everything was tied up and made neat.”

Bragg and Donelly were two of the many friends who continued to visit Smith at his farmhouse. At one point, Juliana Hatfield bought a plot of land next to his, Donelly says.

“The first few years in particular, we spent a lot of time up there,” she says. “It was pretty Utopian, just a beautiful property. Several of us at a time would head up. Later, I would go alone quite often, just to have some one-on-one time with Gary.”

Bragg visited as often as he could, tromping around in the snow with Smith, engaging in “great ideological tussles,” and staying up late to listen to the haunting sounds of the nocturnal animals in the woods.

“He made a great pancake breakfast,” Bragg says. “He had that kind of ‘feed ‘em up’ thing going on. He looked after you.”

Under Smith’s leadership, Bragg says, Fort Apache “had very much of a nurturing vibe. He was open to people coming in with ideas, because that’s where he was coming from.”

This weekend’s shows are a testament to the camaraderie that Smith encouraged.

“He was someone trying to make his ideas into reality, and if he could help someone else to do that, I think that gave him great pleasure.”

FORT NIGHTS: A Celebration of Gary Smith & the Music of Fort Apache Studios

With Buffalo Tom, Tanya Donelly, Fuzzy, Thalia Zedek, and special guests. At Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre, 55 Davis Square, Somerville. March 15 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $40. With Billy Bragg, Juliana Hatfield, Kristin Hersh, Tanya Donelly and Bill Janovitz, Arc Iris, and special guests. At Somerville Theatre, 55 Davis Square, Somerville. March 16 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $45-$65. 617-625-5700, www.somervilletheatre.com/production/fort-nights

James Sullivan can be reached at jamesgsullivan@gmail.com.



