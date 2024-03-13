Campbell wants to accelerate Milton housing lawsuit. Milton has other plans.

Campbell has filed a request to have the lawsuit heard in the Supreme Judicial Court this May, a timeline that attorneys in her office have admitted is ambitious. But they say a swift decision on the lawsuit is crucial for how MBTA Communities plays out across the state. Other towns are watching to see what happens , and Campbell’s office wants a ruling that will make clear that they have no choice but to comply. Sending the case to Superior Court or Land Court, her office said, would likely lead to delays, which is “part of the evil that the Legislature was trying to head off here.”

And Attorney General Andrea Campbell knows it. So her office is pushing hard to have its high-profile lawsuit against the Town of Milton , whose voters rejected a plan that would have complied with the MBTA Communities law last month, heard as soon as possible, and in the state’s highest court.

It is a crucial year for the state’s new multifamily housing law. Spring Town Meetings are on the horizon. Some 130 communities are scrambling to pull together new zoning rules before the end of the year.

“We’re hearing sentiment coming out of some effected municipalities that compliance with this law might actually be optional,” Assistant Attorney General Eric Haskell said in a SJC hearing Wednesday. “They’re saying, ‘maybe [we] can do what Milton did and everything’s going to be okay. And that’s really the central issue that is presented by our complaint. Compliance... is obligatory, it’s not optional.”

But Milton is pushing back. Attorneys for the town said Wednesday and in initial court filings that Campbell’s move to have the case heard as soon as possible is “patently unrealistic” and “wholly unnecessary,” and that it would deny the town adequate time to mount a fleshed out defense.

“It took [the state housing office] nearly two years to promulgate the guidelines [for MBTA Communities] in the first place,” Milton Town Counsel Peter Mello told a judge Wednesday. “Where was this hair-on-fire urgency then?”

Milton has not yet filed an official response to Campbell’s suit, and town officials have frequently said they want to comply with the law. But their attorneys appear to be preparing a defense that will challenge the basic legal principles behind MBTA Communities and the Attorney General’s ability to enforce it, indicating they plan to raise “constitutional questions” about the state’s ability to dictate local zoning.

How the suit shakes out will have huge implications for the state’s push to dig out of the housing crisis. MBTA Communities, passed in 2021, requires towns served by the T to allow some multifamily housing near transit stops and is the state’s most ambitious housing laws in decades.

But some towns have been pushing back against the law, outraged by the state’s foray into local zoning, a power some town officials are convinced rests solely with them, despite multiple longstanding state laws that override local control. Those towns see Milton’s defiance of the law as a rallying cry, and some are considering taking a stand against the state.

Milton was supposed to pass a state-approved zoning plan by the end of 2023, which Town Meeting did before a group of residents triggered a referendum that ultimately overturned the plan. Campbell had threatened legal action against the town if they didn’t comply with the law, and followed through on that promise late last month, suing Milton for violating the law.

Campbell’s suit appears to have provided a legal platform for the town to air out its grievances with MBTA Communities.

Town officials there, sharply divided over the plan, have been complaining for months about what the law requires of them, specifically Milton’s designation as a “rapid transit” community. The town has three stops on the Mattapan Trolley, but officials and some residents say the trolley isn’t big enough or fast enough to fall under that category. Rapid transit communities have to zone for more housing under the law than any other category of community. (The state used state and federal transit definitions to classify municipalities.) The state housing office has said numerous times that it will not consider changing Milton’s designation.

In their initial filings, attorneys for the town said they plan to question whether the law’s guidelines, which were written by the state housing office, are “lawful and enforceable.” They may also make “constitutional claims” related to Home Rule, the amendment that grants municipalities the ability to pass their own local rules, and whether or not the Legislature can dictate local zoning.

They also asserted that Campbell may not have the power to enforce zoning rules, though Judge Serge Georges Jr. questioned the implications of that argument in Wednesday’s hearing.

“If it were not the AG, how would compliance with [MBTA Communities] be achieved if the AG couldn’t initiate this kind of lawsuit?” Georges said. “Who would do it?”

Legal experts have told the Globe recently that while municipalities are often left to write their own zoning rules, the state ultimately has power over land use. And while they said the town may have some legal standing regarding the law’s guidelines, they would expect a court to give the state significant deference on that issue as well.

Housing advocates have quietly worried recently about any changes to the guidelines that could arise from the lawsuit. Those guidelines are very specific parameters that have informed where, when, and how towns draw their new zoning under MBTA Communities, and changes now could create huge logistical challenges for communities in the process of drafting their rules.

Georges sounded skeptical Wednesday of the need to bring the case before the full SJC in May. He said he would make a decision on that question by early next week.

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him @andrewnbrinker.