The change comes as hospital systems across the state are struggling with staffing shortages and capacity challenges, and it is designed to ease access to care by broadening the types of specialists or services that are available to patients. It also marks the first time that departments in every corner of Mass General Brigham — from orthopedics to neurology — will integrate operations.

The two flagship hospitals, which anchor Mass General Brighamcq, the state’s largest health care system, announced Wednesday that it will be combining clinical services and research programs across its vast network that serves more than 2.6 million patients a year. The effort will include the creation of new, disease-focused institutes that executives say will dismantle silos and lead to more coordinated, streamlined care.

Thirty years after joining forces, Massachusetts General and Brigham and Women’s hospitals are taking their most ambitious step yet toward creating a more unified hospital system.

The process will play out over the next few years, with the timing of each department’s merger depending on its size and complexity, according to the announcement.

Executives at Mass General Brigham said they do not anticipate job cuts from the process, which will result in the merging of 34 departments across the two medical centers that together employ about 50,000 doctors, nurses, researchers and other staff. For the first time, each new integrated department will be led by a single chair. It will also enable patients to access a larger pool of specialists across different specialties, executives said.

“This is not about job cuts at all. It is about taking the best care of patients,” said Dr. Anne Klibanskicq, president and CEO of Mass General Brigham. “These departments are going to be much more powerful in the kind of care they deliver, and the kind of expertise that we are bringing together.”

Efforts to integrate Mass General Brigham’s sprawling clinical operations and make them behave more like a unified system have been going on for years. In 1994, after being competitors for decades, Massachusetts General and Brigham joined together under one company, Partners HealthCare, to cut costs and to gain leverage against powerful insurers. But it didn’t try in earnest to combine clinical services across its 12 hospitals until 2019, when Partners was renamed Mass General Brigham, as part of an effort to highlight the strength of its flagship hospitals.

Over the past few years, executives have already integrated a number of departments, including radiation oncology, anesthesiology and emergency medicine.

Despite these efforts, many of the clinical programs at the two Boston medical centers are still largely disconnected, even though the facilities are just four miles apart. In the past, doctors at the two medical centers tend to refer patients to specialists internally, even when a specialist is available at the other institution, resulting in unnecessary waits.

“With a single set of [clinical] programs, you will be offered opportunities to see the right specialists across our two academic medical centers,” said Dr. David Browncq, the newly appointed president of Academic Medical Centers at Mass General Brigham, who will be leading the integration effort. “And that will simply expand access simply by breaking down what currently exists as a silo between our two powerhouse [medical centers].”

Chris Serres can be reached at chris.serres@globe.com. Follow him @ChrisSerres.