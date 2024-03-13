Pioneer Valley businesses want more state attention — and money

Don’t forget about the Pioneer Valley. That’s the message from a report backed by business leaders in Western Massachusetts that’s calling for the state to invest $50 million a year over 10 years — or $500 million in total — to stoke economic growth in Springfield, Holyoke, Amherst, and the nearby cities and towns that together make up the Pioneer Valley region. The report from think tank MassINC and Cambridge Econometrics calls for $400 million over 10 years for innovation investments, $90 million for property development, and $10 million for staff to implement and oversee these efforts. Among other things, the report calls for the state to develop a food innovation hub based out of UMass Amherst and a manufacturing accelerator that offers lower-cost space for advanced materials startups, along with tens of millions for clean-energy investments. MassINC researcher Ben Forman said the group behind the report is agnostic about the state funding vehicle, though the upcoming debate around the state’s economic development bond bill is a good opportunity to have this discussion. The report was funded by Western Massachusetts Economic Development Council with additional contributions from the Davis Foundation, the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts, the Massachusetts Competitive Partnership, and MassDevelopment. — JON CHESTO

HEALTH CARE

High costs don’t mean high profits at Mass. hospitals

As policymakers this week examine a law meant to keep health care cost growth within sustainable bounds, a new report makes clear that the health care sector has a double-sided problem — the cost of care is pushing it out of reach for many Massachusetts residents and draining the wallets of others, but profitability is down at hospitals across the state. The state Center for Health Information and Analysis released its annual report Wednesday examining health care spending trends in 2022. The report covers a year that saw record-high COVID-19 case counts in the first quarter, followed by a decline in the number of cases and their severity through the rest of the year. “Health care providers faced negative margins and system-wide capacity strains,” the agency wrote. “At the same time, Massachusetts residents and employers faced growing health care affordability concerns due to rising premiums and cost-sharing. Adding to financial pressures, inflation peaked in 2022, rising to the highest rate in decades.” The report estimated total health care spending in Massachusetts at $71.7 billion in 2022, and a per capita health care expenditure of $10,264 per resident. Total health care spending was up $3.9 billion, or 5.8 percent per capita, over 2021′s level, the largest one-year jump since measurement began in 2012, aside from the “anomalous spending growth in 2021 driven by the pronounced effects of the pandemic.” Health care spending shot up 9 percent in 2021 after posting a 2.3 percent decline in 2020. The 2022 growth in health care spending was below both the roughly 7 percent rate of growth in the Massachusetts economy broadly and regional inflation, CHIA said, but outpaced 5.1 percent growth in national wages and salaries and 4.1 percent growth in national health care spending measured by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. — STATE HOUSE NEWS SERVICE

RETAIL

Dollar Tree to close almost 1,000 stores

Dollar Tree swung to a surprise fourth-quarter loss and will close nearly 1,000 stores after the discount retailer slashed the value of a rival chain it acquired almost a decade ago. Dollar Tree plans to close about 600 Family Dollar stores in the first half of this year and 370 Family Dollar and 30 Dollar Tree stores over the next several years. Dollar Tree acquired Family Dollar for more than $8 billion in 2015 after a bidding war with rival Dollar General, but it has had difficulty absorbing the chain. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

SOCIAL MEDIA

X cancels deal with Don Lemon after testy interview with Musk

In the wake of a testy interview with Elon Musk, former television anchor Don Lemon’s deal for a new talk show on X combusted just days before it was scheduled to air. Musk called off Lemon’s partnership with X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, the day after filming an interview with the former news anchor at SpaceX’s office in Austin, Texas. The conversation was occasionally tense, Lemon said, as he asked probing questions about the upcoming US presidential elections, Musk’s reported drug use, and his various business ventures. Lemon said he would release the interview Monday on YouTube and would continue to share his content on X. Musk said in a post on X that Lemon’s show lacked originality. “His approach was basically just ‘CNN, but on social media,’ which doesn’t work, as evidenced by the fact that CNN is dying,” Musk wrote. — NEW YORK TIMES

ATHLETIC SHOES

Adidas CEO says Ye will never work with company again

Adidas chief executive Bjorn Gulden ruled out the possibility of ever renewing the Yeezy collaboration with the rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. “The contract has ended,” Gulden said at a press conference Wednesday at company headquarters. “We are selling off the inventory.” Speculation on the matter surfaced last month when Gulden appeared alongside Ye in a photo a couple of days after the Super Bowl. They inadvertently met in a Los Angeles airport before Gulden flew back to Germany, he said. “It was not a meeting, there was no business discussion,” Gulden said. “If you meet him on an airport, I don’t know what you do. Do you hide? Or what do you do?” Asked if there is even a remote chance that Adidas would ever seek to restart the Yeezy collaboration, Gulden said the answer is no. Adidas canceled the partnership in late 2022 after Ye unleashed a string of antisemitic rhetoric on social media. At the time, Yeezy shoes were accounting for nearly half of the company’s profits. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Japanese rocket fails shortly after liftoff

A commercial rocket trying to put a satellite into orbit was intentionally exploded shortly after liftoff Wednesday morning in central Japan following a problem that’s still under investigation. Space One was aiming to be Japan’s first private sector success at putting a satellite into orbit. Online video showed the Kairos rocket blasting off in a mountainous area filled with trees then exploding five seconds later. A huge plume of smoke engulfed the area, and flames shot up in some spots. Spurts of water were shown trying to put out the blaze. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUTOMOTIVE

Toyota agrees to union demands for salaries and bonuses

Toyota met its labor union’s demands for increases in salary and bonuses in full for the fourth straight year, in another sign that a sustainable wage-price cycle may be taking hold in Japan’s economy as the central bank considers the timing of a long-awaited interest rate hike. The yen rose and Japanese government bond futures fell after early reports that the world’s largest carmaker reached agreement with its unions on Wednesday. Although the union doesn’t disclose exact figures for the wage hike and bonus, Toyota chief human resources officer Takanori Azuma said they were at the highest ever level. — BLOOMBERG NEWS