BIRD SIGHTINGS

Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Updated March 13, 2024, 54 minutes ago

Recent sightings (through March 5) as reported to Mass Audubon.

A Townsend’s solitaire continued at High Head in North Truro.

A painted bunting was reported from a yard in Dennis.

The Western kingbird and lark sparrow continued at the Salt Pond visitor’s center in Eastham.

Birds in a complex of cemeteries in Provincetown included a snow goose, a clay-colored sparrow, a chipping sparrow, and a mixed flock of blackbirds including red-winged blackbirds, common grackles, and 2 brown-headed cowbirds.

Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included 5 harlequin ducks, a black guillemot, 87 razorbills, a common murre, a glaucous gull, 7 Iceland gulls, a merlin, and 9 tree swallows.

Other sightings around the Cape included a continuing Northern shrike at Crane WMA in Falmouth, 2 black vultures in Bourne, a brown thrasher and 2 great egrets in West Barnstable, a semipalmated plover in Hyannis, a dickcissel and a blue-winged teal in Yarmouth Port, a whimbrel in West Dennis, a willet and an American bittern in Chatham, and a red crossbill in Wellfleet.

If you have questions about these sightings, or want to report a sighting, call the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary at 508-349-2615 or send e-mail to cape.sightings@massaudubon.org.

Boston Globe Today