Olivia Munn reveals she was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy

Olivia Munn has revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy, thanking her doctors and urging fans to calculate their own risk assessment.

“I’m lucky. We caught it with enough time that I had options. I want the same for any woman who might have to face this one day,” the 43-year-old actor posted on Instagram on Wednesday with photos and a video of her being treated at a hospital.

Munn said she took a genetic test in February 2023 that checks for 90 different cancer genes and was negative for all. Even so, her doctor decided to calculate her Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score and that “saved my life,” Munn wrote.