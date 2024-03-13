Mass. to expand drug treatment courts for parents struggling with addiction

Daignault likened the approach to a “giving tree with many branches” that ultimately helped him avoid relapsing and turn his life around. He now helps to coach his kids’ softball and basketball teams; and, for the first time in years, is proud to participate in community events. “Treatment court gave me that first glimmer of hope that I could liberate myself” from drug addiction, he said. “And they didn’t give up until I did.”

He decided to seek help through an innovative intervention program called Family Treatment Court in Greenfield that connects parents struggling with addiction to a wide range of support services. Within days, he was enrolled in a parenting class and had access to a team of specialists, including a peer recovery coach and mental health therapist, who could help him cope with unresolved traumas, including the death of his wife in the spring of 2020.

Hundreds more families across the state hard-hit by the relentless opioid crisis will have the opportunity to benefit from specialty courts similar to the one in Greenfield. That’s because Massachusetts plans to expand the concept from two courts, in Greenfield and Springfield, to at least seven more cities over the next two years. Cities that will become home to the courts include Boston, Dedham, Fall River, Lawrence, Lowell, Pittsfield, and Worcester, the Massachusetts Trial Court announced Wednesday.

The expansion, financed by a $1.5 million federal grant, is part of a broader effort to get parents with substance use disorders into treatment more quickly while keeping families together, and will make Massachusetts the first to create a statewide network of specialty treatment courts.

The need is immense. The decades-long opioid epidemic has entered an even more perilous phase ― marked by the rapid spread of the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl and other toxic substances throughout the illicit drug supply. In 2022, overdose fatalities in Massachusetts reached 2,359 — the highest on record. The epidemic has, in turn, upended families by driving thousands of children into the foster care system nationwide.

In Massachusetts, substance abuse by parents has emerged as one of the leading reasons why children are removed from their homes. In the 2022 fiscal year, the state Department of Children and Families received 1,654 reports of infants born exposed to addictive substances or with neonatal abstinence syndrome, an opioid-withdrawal condition that can lead to diarrhea, difficulty feeding, and other symptoms, according to state data.

“This isn’t just about getting parents with substance use disorder into treatment. It’s about helping people recreate their lives,” said retired Judge Beth Crawford, who helped launch the state’s first family treatment court in Greenfield in 2018.

Nearly 500 family treatment courts have been started throughout the country in recent years, and they have been shown to be highly effective at keeping families intact and reducing the burden on overwhelmed child welfare systems. They operate on the principle that parents will be more likely to overcome their addictions in a non-adversarial, treatment-focused setting than in a traditional court environment.

In 2019, a systemic review of studies looking at family treatment courts found that participating families were two times more likely to reunify and avoid traumatic separations than families receiving conventional services. By keeping kids out of foster care, the family treatment courts also save governments significant money. A study last year looked at the impact over four years at a treatment court in the Midwest, and concluded that it saved $26,000 per child served.

“It’s effective because it’s humane,” said Marisa Hebble, senior manager for behavioral health at the Executive Office of the Trial Court. “It really focuses on treatment, and giving a parent a success in their own recovery.”

Most parents enter the treatment courts after their children are taken into temporary custody by the state for maltreatment stemming from substance abuse. Once accepted, participants are closely monitored. They must appear before a judge every other week and submit to regular, random substance use tests. However, unlike traditional courts, the focus is therapeutic: Parents have access to a team of professional clinicians who can help them access and stay in treatment.

The process can take a few months to a year, depending on the severity of the parent’s addiction, with parents reunified with their children once they are showing progress in their treatment and the home is stable, court officials said.

“The best interests of children are at the heart of this Family Treatment Court initiative, increasing the likelihood of safe family reunifications, while decreasing a child’s time in foster care,” said Juvenile Court Chief Justice Amy Nechtem.

The courts in Massachusetts are too new to measure their impact, state officials said. The Springfield family treatment court opened in December and is serving a dozen families. Parents participating have accessed a range of supports, including transportation to medical appointments, drug counseling, appointments with psychiatrists and enrollment in MassHealth, the state’s Medicaid plan, said Hampden County Juvenile Court Judge Carol Shaw.

A parent who tests positive on a drug test is not subject to punishment or kicked out of the program. Instead, a multi-disciplinary team of clinicians and the court reviews the individual’s treatment plan and makes adjustments. “We use that as information,” Judge Shaw said of the tests. “If a child is in their care, then we will have a team meeting and talk about whether or not that child is safe in their care, and make a decision based on that.”

Daignault’s voice shook with emotion as he described the impact that the treatment court in Greenfield had on his life. He is now taking accounting classes at Greenfield Community College, the first classes he’s taken since dropping out of school in 7th grade, and has made the honor roll for the past five semesters. Daignault said he hasn’t touched heroin or any other opioids in more than four years and has become a peer recovery coach for others struggling with addiction.

“I faced a decision: Either roll over and die or do everything I possibly could to be a dad to my kids and regain my life,” Daignault said. “I am forever grateful that someone else believed in me.”

