Enjoy the outdoors: Temperatures inching to 60 by Thursday

The next couple of days are ones in which I recommend getting outside at least for a short amount of time. If you’re back in the office working, it’s a good chance to take lunch outside if you’re working from home, take that break and walk around the neighborhood or shift your schedule a little bit if you can and do a little early gardening.

The earliest last freeze of spring in Boston was in 1952.

Temperatures early Wednesday were in the 30s to near 40 degrees, above average for this time of year, which has been the trend for months. As a matter of fact, Boston hasn’t gone below freezing since the early days of the month, meaning if Logan Airport doesn’t see a freeze the rest of the spring, March 9 (at 32 degrees) would be the earliest on record for the last frost. Currently, the record is March 17, 1952.

Advertisement

Temperatures are going to be in the 50s to near 60 degrees on Thursday. This is more like mid to late April and something to take advantage of.

Generally clear skies were evident across the Northeast Wednesday morning. COD Weather

Of course, it’s not April and the ocean is very chilly. The effect of the cool ocean is to bring about sea breezes when temperatures inland get warm. This is going to be the case the next couple of days. You can see on the map below how the warmer temperatures in yellow are pushed west as the cool ocean air arrives Thursday afternoon. This will happen today as well.

A sea breeze will push inland on Thursday afternoon with cooler marine air. WeatherBELL

Another weather system approaches Friday — this is not a big system, more in the April shower category with a quarter to half an inch of rain expected. The heaviest rain will be across central and northern New England. With the cloud cover and the potential for more airflow off the ocean, it will be cooler with readings staying in the 40s most of the time, although south of Boston it’s likely to reach into the 50s

Advertisement

Low pressure moves across Southern New England Friday with periods of showers. TropicalTidbits

Weekend outlook

Once the clouds arrive on Friday, they’re not going to depart for a few days. Even though Saturday looks mainly rain-free, I do think there will be a dominance of cloud cover in spite of a possible bit of sun.

On Sunday, another weather system approaches; this one is also not very strong but could bring a few more showers on the order of a quarter of an inch or so.

Early next week features seasonably cool temperatures along with a chilly breeze. It’ll be the type of weather that you’ll be reminded it’s still March.



