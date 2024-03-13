Boston College High School briefly locked down due to intruder

Boston College High School in Dorchester went into a lockdown Wednesday after an unknown man entered the school building, according to Boston police.
At 12:53 p.m., officers responded to the school located at 150 Morrissey Boulevard after two calls were made reporting a man running around the campus and entering and exiting the building, according to police.
Boston College High School, an all-boys grade 7 to 12 Catholic school, called police to report the intruder, a school official said.
“A man was running in the school but he made no contact with anyone.,” said Boston College High School Principal Adam Lewis. “We treat these things with an abundance of caution, so we called the police and they responded promptly.”
Police responded and found the man, who appeared to be under the influence and having a medical issue, according to the police report.
The man, who was not identified, told police he had taken a medication and believed he was being chased. He also told police he was homeless.
Boston EMS responded to the school and the man was transported to Boston Medical Center.
His condition was not known Wednesday night.
