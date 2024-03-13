Boston College High School briefly locked down due to intruder

Boston College High School in Dorchester went into a lockdown Wednesday after an unknown man entered the school building, according to Boston police.

At 12:53 p.m., officers responded to the school located at 150 Morrissey Boulevard after two calls were made reporting a man running around the campus and entering and exiting the building, according to police.

Boston College High School, an all-boys grade 7 to 12 Catholic school, called police to report the intruder, a school official said.