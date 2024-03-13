Decision on fate of Washington Bridge coming Thursday

PROVIDENCE — Three months after shutting down the Washington Bridge on Interstate 195 west, upending commutes for many in Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts, state officials will share plans about the bridge’s future at 3 p.m. Thursday, Governor Dan McKee’s office announced.

The four-lane span of highway has been closed since Dec. 11 after engineers discovered critical failures in bridge components. Traffic was shifted to the eastbound side, which now has lanes in both directions, meaning increased traffic on the highway and on local roads around it.

McKee’s office announced on Wednesday evening he will hold a briefing Thursday with Rhode Island Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti, senior deputy chief of staff Joseph Almond, and a representative of the construction firm McNary, Bergeron & Johannesen. There, they will discuss a structural analysis of the Washington Bridge and are expected to unveil plans.