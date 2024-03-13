Decision on fate of Washington Bridge coming Thursday

PROVIDENCE — Three months after shutting down the Washington Bridge on Interstate 195 west, upending commutes for many in Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts, state officials will share plans about the bridge’s future at 3 p.m. Thursday, Governor Dan McKee’s office announced.
The four-lane span of highway has been closed since Dec. 11 after engineers discovered critical failures in bridge components. Traffic was shifted to the eastbound side, which now has lanes in both directions, meaning increased traffic on the highway and on local roads around it.
McKee’s office announced on Wednesday evening he will hold a briefing Thursday with Rhode Island Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti, senior deputy chief of staff Joseph Almond, and a representative of the construction firm McNary, Bergeron & Johannesen. There, they will discuss a structural analysis of the Washington Bridge and are expected to unveil plans.
The expected announcement comes after three months of speculation and angst about a major thoroughfare that takes Interstate 195 traffic over the Seekonk River. Alviti has recently used the term “rebuild” to describe the state’s plans, but has not said whether an entirely new bridge will need to be built, or if the existing bridge will be reconstructed.
Alviti had initially said the bridge would be repaired in three months, an estimate that went out the window after experts discovered additional problems in January.
The bridge is a major artery of travel into Providence from points east, including the East Bay of Rhode Island and South Coast Massachusetts.
Federal officials have said if the bridge has to be entirely rebuilt, it could take up to two years to reopen.
