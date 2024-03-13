Boston school bus driver who crashed into Dorchester house told authorities brakes failed, police report says

According to the report, officers were alerted to the crash at 4:39 p.m.

The crash near the intersection of Claridge Terrace and Wentworth Street left two adults and two children with non life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The Boston Public School bus driver who crashed her vehicle Monday into a house in Dorchester told authorities that her brakes failed, according to a Boston police incident report.

Responding officers learned the bus “first struck a [parked] vehicle and later ran into the left side of a single family dwelling.”

The bus driver told police that as she was traveling on Wentworth Street approaching her next stop, “she stepped on the brakes but [it] appeared [they] did not work,” so the bus struck a 2022 Ford Explorer parked near 12 Wentworth St., the report said.

The driver, whose name was redacted in the report, said that after striking the Explorer, “she then lost control and drove into the left side of a house (#8 Wentworth St). The front end of the school bus entered the left side of the home. Officers observed substantial damage to both the gray Ford Explorer and the house.”

Police said the bus at the time was carrying the driver, a monitor, and several students from the Codman Academy Charter Public School.The report said the injured adults and students reported neck and back pain.

Police also provided a statement from a witness whose name was redacted in the report.

The witness said the bus “began to approach the green house,” and that “I heard brakes screeching and that’s when the bus swerved into a parked car then crashed into a house,” the report said.

Police said the homeowner indicated he was the only person in the residence at the time of the crash.

“Red Cross was notified and will be in contact with Mr. [redacted] for services regarding this accident,” the report said.

No charges have been filed in connection with the crash. The investigation remains active.

