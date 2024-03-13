Need some trees trimmed? Time for the helicopter with the massive saw.

In a statement, Eversource said the flights were slated to occur from March 12 through April 6 between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., weather permitting.

Eversource is deploying a helicopter, equipped with a massive saw, to cut away tree limbs near its power lines in central and western Massachusetts, the utility said Tuesday.

“Highly skilled pilots working for Eversource will conduct the overhead trimming using rotating blades and a helicopter,” the utility said in a statement. “This helps to significantly reduce the amount of time it takes climbing crews to conduct the work manually and reduces the risk of injury to tree crews.”

The utility said the aircraft flies approximately 200 feet off the ground, depending on wire and tree heights.

It flies at a speed of less than 25 miles per hour. The saw that hangs from the plane is between 90 and 120 feet long, Eversource said.

“When a tree grows too close or falls onto these critical portions of the electric system, it can interrupt service for thousands of customers across multiple communities,” the statement said. “The clearance area around transmission lines provides the necessary protection, which is why it’s essential to keep this space free of vegetation to prevent a public safety issue and outages for customers.”

The soaring saw will visit a number of communities during the trimming period, including Hampden, Wilbraham, Ludlow, Agawam, East Longmeadow, Longmeadow, South Hadley, Holyoke, Westfield, West Springfield, and Chicopee, the utility said.

The aircraft is a Hughes 369D helicopter, colored a sleek red, silver, and black, according to Eversource.

The utility said it’s been using the aircraft “for a few years now” to trim trees in Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Hampshire.

The Connecticut communities of Suffield and Enfield will also receive aerial trimming services during the cutting period, Eversource said.

