More than half of nearby residents support White Stadium renovation project, survey finds

White Stadium has been in disrepair for decades. But the development plan, which would overhaul the site for use by Boston Public School students and be home to a new professional women’s soccer team, has faced strong opposition from critics who argue the proposal has been fast-tracked without adequate public input, and would illegally convert public land for private use. Lawyers for the city and Boston Unity Soccer Partners strongly dispute both claims.

Of the more than 700 people who responded to the survey from Feb 20 to March 8, 32 percent were “all for” the project, 24 percent “cautiously support” it, 25 percent “have some concerns,” and 20 percent outright oppose it, according to top-line takeaways released by the nonprofit this week.

A majority of residents who live around the city’s historic Franklin Park either enthusiastically or cautiously support the city’s plan to renovate White Stadium despite an ongoing lawsuit to halt the project, according to a new, preliminary survey by the Franklin Park Coalition nonprofit.

The environmental nonprofit Emerald Necklace Conservancy and more than 15 residents filed a lawsuit last month against the city, Boston Unity Soccer Partners, and leaders involved with the project to halt the renovation. A Suffolk County Superior Court judge heard arguments in a hearing for a preliminary injunction last week to prevent any demolition or progress on the site temporarily. The judge is expected to issue a ruling before the end of the month.

Representatives for the Franklin Park Coalition, which aims to restore and preserve Boston’s largest open space, said while the city has hosted a number of well-attended public meetings about the project, the organization wanted to hear feedback from a broader swath of the community that uses the park regularly. The nonprofit clarified that the survey did not comprise a population-representative sample, but nonetheless demonstrated broad support for the renovation. It has not yet released a detailed report or analysis of the survey, or the data in its entirety.

Franklin Park Coalition has not taken an official position on the city’s White Stadium proposal.

“Renovation of White Stadium is long overdue,” said Rickie Thompson, president of the Franklin Park coalition board, in a statement. “The Park has much to gain if the project is done right. [Franklin Park Coalition] will continue our work to lift up community concerns and work with the City to address them. We hope the stadium redevelopment goes forward and is not tied up in a lawsuit; we don’t want to miss this generational opportunity to fix a major blight in the park.”

Jacob Bor, who has sat on the board of the Franklin Park Coalition for the past three years, said he was touched by the volume and detail of the responses they received.

“I love this park really deeply, and I can tell from reading these responses, that that opinion is shared by hundreds upon hundreds of Boston residents,” said Bor, who has lived within a few blocks of Franklin Park for most of his life. People “really care about this project being done in a way that preserves the things that they care about in the park, and I think that nuanced understanding really comes through in so many of the responses.”

According to a release from the Franklin Park Coalition, “many” park users believe the overhaul will be beneficial for Franklin Park and its users, but still have some concerns about the project size, reduced access for community events, and increased traffic and parking.

Louis Elisa, one of the plaintiffs in the Emerald Necklace Conservancy lawsuit and a founding member of Franklin Park Coalition, has lived across the street from the park in Roxbury for nearly 50 years. He argued the survey was “ridiculous,” and does not adequately reflect the community’s concerns about the project.

“They’re not going to find anybody who disagrees with there being work done, especially positive work being done in the park, especially on White Stadium which has been neglected, woefully neglected by the city of Boston,” Elisa said. “We’re not opposing the idea of repairs. ... The question is what do we get and what do we lose in this process?”

He said his four daughters played soccer and he is very supportive of bringing a professional women’s soccer team to the city, but wants a longer timeline for the project to allow for more community input and impact studies.

“We just got to make sure that unlike everything else that the city has done in Franklin Park over the last fifty years, that this is done correctly, and that the benefits outweigh the negative impacts,” said Elisa.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, in an interview, emphasized how limited the public’s and Boston Public Schools student athletes’ access to the stadium is in its current state, and the benefits of a professional women’s soccer team making a public school facility its home.

“There’s a element of priceless value there, of the mentorship and direct connection and community building that will come from sharing the stadium with the team,” Wu said to the Globe. “I would not have entered into this partnership if the very first baseline wasn’t met, which is dramatically expanding the usage and availability of these resources for Boston Public School students and our community.”

Jennifer Epstein, controlling partner of the Boston Unity Soccer Club, also said the intention from the start has been for the project to be a collaboration and conversation with community stakeholders and residents, and public feedback will continue to be integrated into the project’s design.

“Even with the support we’ve heard from neighbors who want transformative investments in White Stadium after decades of neglect and underuse, we know that this is an ongoing process,” Epstein said in a statement. “We are committed to ensuring that input from the people who live, work and play in the surrounding neighborhoods is reflected in every aspect of our plan for a rejuvenated stadium.”

Niki Griswold can be reached at niki.griswold@globe.com. Follow her @nikigriswold.