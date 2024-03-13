Haiti needs robust and healthy leadership. Haiti’s affairs must be determined by its people.

While there are significant conflicts occurring in several places in the world, Americans should not ignore what is happening in Haiti. The system is beyond dysfunctional. And Rhode Islanders have historic and practical reasons to welcome and support those who seek shelter here.

Haiti needs robust and healthy leadership. It is problematic to assume that Henry will solve the core problems when he is a part of the problem. Caricom, an organization representing the Caribbean community, has called on Henry to step down. On Tuesday, Henry announced he would do so once a transitional presidential council is created, though of course he made no promises about how long that might take.

Haiti is a failed state.

Its violence does not come out of nowhere. Henry came to power after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in 2021, which was orchestrated by both Haitian and foreign individuals. During Henry’s tenure, the security situation has deteriorated in Haiti, with multiple gangs fighting for influence and resources, murdering, extorting and kidnapping. Henry has held off calling elections, and has had the support of the international community in spite of his lack of support at home. He is now in Puerto Rico and risks assassination if he returns to Haiti.

Today, gang warfare has become an actual rebellion against the government. The United Nations’ plan to fund and bring in a police force from Kenya will likely exacerbate the violence. US officials say there would be no pressure on Henry to leave, but Washington is calling on him to quickly present a plan to transition to a democratic government, adding to pressure from Caricom.

The Haitian people founded the first independent nation in the colonial world after the United States. They deserve now to elect a new government of their choosing, and to have the security in place to ensure that the government can safely manage the country and fill its needs. Haiti needs the help of the international community, but resources should go directly into Haitian hands. Haiti is a free country and Haitian people should be free to choose how it is run. On Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken flew to Jamaica to make major decisions about Haiti with Caricom representatives. Haitian actors were not invited. There were the United States, Canada, France, Mexico, Jamaica, Guyana. Haitian affairs are not being determined by the Haitian people.

Currently, there are over 8,000 Haitians in Rhode Island, according to the consulate in Boston. Many now are working hard, getting advanced educations, and starting businesses, just as many waves of immigrants to Rhode Island in the past have joined our communities and enriched our state.

As a result of the current conditions, more Haitian people from all walks of life are arriving in the United States, or overstaying their visas, to avoid the violence at home. We should welcome and support them, as we have always done in Rhode Island.

Bernard Georges is the founder and executive director of New Bridges for Haitian Success), an organization dedicated to supporting Haitians as they navigate their way through a new life in Rhode Island.







