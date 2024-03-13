High-flying chopper saw will trim trees along power lines in Western Mass.

Don’t be alarmed if you are in western Massachusetts and see a tree-trimming saw dangling from a helicopter.

Eversource on Tuesday is embarking on its campaign to ensure a safe clearance area near its transmission lines, an effort that will involve suspending a 10-bladed saw below a Hughes 369D helicopter to trim tree limbs along what the utility calls “the superhighway of the power grid.”

The approach enables crews to access hard-to-reach areas, allows corridors to be cleaned up more quickly than with traditional, ground-based crews, and reduces the risk of injuries associated with using saws when climbing trees to trim them.