Man shot to death on highway in ‘apparent-car-to-car shooting’ in Chicopee, police say

The man was “rushed into surgery but did not survive,” State Police said. His name was withheld.

The man and a second person were shot around 8:45 p.m. as they drove south in an SUV, according to State Police. The car drove to Baystate Medical Center after the attack.

A 35-year-old man was fatally shot Tuesday night on Route 391 in Chicopee by an assailant in another vehicle, State Police said.

Troopers interviewed the surviving victim and two other people who were in the SUV and determined that another car “pulled up along the victims’ driver side.”

“Gunshots were fired from the second vehicle into the victims’ vehicle,” State Police said.

Officials said the people in the SUV initially tried to flag down help but drove to the hospital when no one stopped.

“Members of the State Police Crime Scene Services Section and Firearm Identification Section responded to the shooting scene, where they documented and recovered evidence from the roadway,” State Police said. “The investigation is ongoing and is being led by the State Police Detective Unit for Hampden County. Springfield Police also responded to the hospital after the victims’ arrival there and provided assistance to MSP investigators.”

