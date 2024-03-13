Randolph man who shot at Boston police sentenced to 15 to 18 years in prison

Anilus received serious injuries in the gunfight that broke out on March 31, 2022 near the Lemuel Shattuck Hospital in Jamaica Plain, according to authorities.

Jeff Anilus, 33, of Randolph, was convicted in January of two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, possessing a firearm without a license, and possessing a loaded firearm without a license, said Hayden’s office.

A man who shot at Boston police during a foot chase in a hospital parking lot nearly two years ago was sentenced to 15 to 18 years in state prison and two years of probation Wednesday, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office.

Shortly after midnight, officers saw a Honda Civic driving the wrong way down a one-way road. When they attempted to stop the car, the driver sped off and crashed into stone barriers along Jewish Memorial Drive, said Hayden’s office.

Officers then saw the driver, who was later identified at Anilus, take an object from the car and begin running. In the Shattuck parking lot, Anilus turned and fired a shot at officers, but only hit a tree, said Hayden’s office.

Anilus then ran into the woods, and when he was eventually found by an officer, he ran back towards the hospital.

He was spotted by more officers who told Anilus to show his hands, but he displayed a gun and the officers shot at him, according to Hayden’s office.

When Anilus’ gun was recovered at the scene, police found it had a high-capacity feeding device with 13 rounds, but the gun was jammed, said Hayden’s office.

“This was quick, courageous and effective work by every officer on the scene that night in a tense and chaotic and potentially deadly situation. This man’s actions that morning along with his prior offenses make clear that he is a threat to society and deserves the sentence he received today,” Hayden said.

Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.