‘It was getting impossible to live’: In Mattapan, a front line of the humanitarian crisis fueled by Haiti’s unrest

One is Vladimy Jean Pierre, who arrived from Haiti in November via a federal humanitarian parole program. To get his work authorization, he must be fingerprinted by US Citizen and Immigration Services. But thanks to a forecast of a nasty nor’easter, when he showed for his appointment at the relevant government office outside Boston in February, it was closed. He has not been able to reschedule. He hopes the staff here can help. He wants to work.

Every day the cramped offices of the Immigrant Family Services Institute in Mattapan Square are a whirlwind of activity, with newly arrived migrants coached in navigating the bewildering bureaucracy of their new world while ready to recount the terrors that forced them to flee their homeland.

Back home, Jean Pierre worked in radio broadcasting and production. But the gang violence that has gripped his country restricted his ability to move around freely; more and more places became too dangerous to visit. The justice system, he said, is nonexistent.

“It was getting impossible to live,” Jean Pierre said through an interpreter, glancing at his 3-year-old son who played with a bead maze at a table nearby.

The bloody unrest gripping Haiti has helped fuel the current migrant crisis. The Immigrant Family Services office, in a nondescript building on Blue Hill Avenue, is one front line of that humanitarian catastrophe. Scores of other Haitian migrants who jammed the waiting room Monday had similar accounts. Staff estimate the institute serves about 200 Haitian nationals every day at its five sites in Greater Boston.

The stories those migrants shared reveal a nation defined by chaos and lawlessness: abductions of relatives for ransom, extortion, gangland killings, threats from corrupt law enforcement, arson. Fear.

“Life itself, it’s disrupted,” said Constant Dominique, a 60-year-old Stoughton resident who works at the institute.

Many who sit patiently in the lobby, waiting to be helped, have had their lives overturned by political instability that has devolved into what some experts call a low-scale civil war. The institute’s space is abuzz with conversation in Haitian Creole. Immigrants, some of whom came here with next to nothing, talk with intake workers, who help them sign up for food, housing, or health benefits, move through the employment clearance process, or craft their cases for asylum claims.

At the Immigrant Family Services Institute, Gigie Zaldo held her one-month-old baby, Atalinda Nefertari, as she and her husband applied for services. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

They are homesick for Haiti: the food, the weather, the lingua franca, their loved ones. Some who left their parents behind say they were simply too old or too stubborn to move. Others are making plans to move relatives out of the capital of Port-au-Prince to a quieter, safer part of the country, or move them abroad altogether.

They seem to all agree there is no easy solution to what ails their home. The prime minister, Ariel Henry, needs to go, many assert. The gang violence needs to be quelled. Free elections must be held, but that can’t happen until the bloodshed subsides, meaning some sort of transitional government needs to fill the power vacuum, some say.

The situation remains fluid and chaotic. On Tuesday, Henry announced he would resign once a transitional presidential council is created, bowing to international pressure to save the country from the gangs overwhelming it.

Henry, who is in Puerto Rico and has been unable to return to Haiti from a trip to Kenya because the violence closed its main international airports, made the announcement after a consortium of international leaders, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, agreed to an establishment of a transitional council in Haiti.

Guerlince Semerzier, a nonprofit consultant from Randolph who came to Boston from Haiti in 1990, said American authorities have allowed Henry to stay in power for too long, which has allowed the violence to continue to foment.

“The US government — that’s the only entity that is powerful enough to put an end to the situation,” said Semerzier in an upstairs office at the institute’s Mattapan location this week.

Like Dominique, Jean-Léon Beauboeuf helps those who arrive at the institute with their asylum claims. He said he fled Haiti two years ago after his son was kidnapped. Gang members who abducted him wanted $500,000, he said. Beauboeuf, an engineer by trade, did not have that kind of money. He negotiated with the kidnappers, eventually paying a smaller ransom, and after his son’s release the family fled the country with the clothes on their backs, returning only once, secretly, to gather more belongings.

“We were just so scared,” he said in Haitian Creole.

Beauboeuf, 66, spoke about the challenges he faces. The Roslindale resident had been close to retirement back home, where he had a house with a garden and basketball court. Now he’s learning a new language and culture. Day-to-day life in Haiti, he said, has only worsened since he fled. Over the weekend, the US military said it had flown in forces to beef up security at the US Embassy and allow nonessential personnel to leave, according to the Associated Press.

At the Immigrant Family Services Institute, Teddy K. Mombrun is the media co-ordinator. He is also a doctor and writes political cartoons for a paper in Haiti. He cannot safely return to Haiti. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

If peace and stability comes, Beauboeuf could see himself moving back. But how and when that will happen, he acknowledged, “no one knows.”.

Pierre Paul Policard, a 39-year-old who lives in Salem and works in a local factory, left Haiti after he was threatened by gangs who burned down his auto parts business, he said. The worst part of his current predicament, he said via an interpreter, is the hopelessness he feels when he thinks about his homeland, which is the first Black republic in the West.

“There’s nothing I can do,” he said. “I love my country.”

Pierre Pascal Exilhomme fled Haiti last June after gangs threatened his life and tried to kidnap him twice, he said. He had worked for the government, he said.

“They almost killed me,” the 35-year-old, who now lives in Dorchester, said through an interpreter.

He is doubtful he can return home anytime soon, saying there is still a bounty on his head. When his mother died in Haiti four months ago, he was unable to attend the funeral.

Ruth Louis Jeune, 27, fled Haiti in the fall of 2022, when there was a gasoline shortage and kidnapping was rampant. She was involved in a car crash back home that sent the relative of a police officer to the hospital, she said, and subsequently received threats from police, prompting her to leave Port-au-Prince. She now works at the institute helping newer arrivals. Her parents are still in Haiti, and she worries about them. She misses her five dogs and going out with her friends. She has been saddened by recent images of fellow Haitians sleeping on the floor of Logan Airport because of overcrowding in the state’s shelter system.

“When I see them, I realize it could’ve been me,” she said.

Dedham resident Jacques Doutchy, 35, waited with his one-month old daughter, Atalinda Nefertari, near the entrance of the institute Monday while his wife, Gigie Zaldo, worked with someone on work authorization paperwork. Doutchy said he came to the United States for stability.

“Very bad,” he said in English of the situation in Haiti. “Very bad.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

