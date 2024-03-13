Healey to seek pardons for thousands with marijuana-related convictions

Attorney General Andrea Campbell, Senate President Karen E. Spilka, and others are expected to join Healey at what her office called a “cannabis pardon announcement.”

Healey is expected to detail her pardon recommendations at a morning news conference at the State House. People briefed on the first-term Democrat’s plans previously told The Boston Globe that she would seek “blanket” pardons of simple marijuana possession charges dating back years, potentially offering tens of thousands of people statewide forgiveness for past crimes.

Governor Maura Healey will seek to pardon thousands of past convictions for marijuana possession under a proposal she’s unveiling Wednesday, moving on a campaign promise nearly eight years after Massachusetts voters legalized cannabis in the state.

Healey said during her 2022 gubernatorial campaign that she would “move to pardon state convictions for simple marijuana possession, modeled after the steps taken” by President Biden. That October, Biden announced he would allow those convicted of marijuana possession under federal law to apply for pardons.

At the time, Biden’s move was expected to affect only about 6,500 people with federal convictions, plus thousands more residents of Washington, D.C. So far, just 183 have actually been issued, according to the Department of Justice. The president had also urged governors to pardon people who have state-level marijuana possession charges, a vastly larger population.

The list of those eligible under a statewide pardon for marijuana possession convictions in Massachusetts could be lengthy. There were nearly 68,800 civil or criminal violations for marijuana possession issued in Massachusetts from 2000 through 2013, according to a Cannabis Control Commission research report.

Any pardons issued by Healey would need approval by the Governor’s Council, the eight-seat panel responsible for signing off on clemency recommendations, judicial nominees, and other gubernatorial appointments.

Other governors have taken similar steps to wipe away convictions on marijuana-related charges. In Oregon, for example, then-governor Kate Brown said in 2022 that she was pardoning roughly 45,000 people convicted of simple possession of marijuana.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis pardoned more than 4,000 over two years over similar possession convictions. And before leaving office in January, Pennsylvania’s then-governor Tom Wolf, a Democrat, issued hundreds pardons for marijuana-related offenses under a program in which people were asked to apply to have minor nonviolent marijuana convictions wiped away.

Pardons generally have been treated like a political third rail for decades in Massachusetts, in what experts attribute, in part, to the “Willie Horton effect” — the ever-looming shadow created in 1987 when Horton, a convicted murderer, raped a woman while on a weekend furlough.

That appears to have shifted under Healey. She already used her office’s clemency power far more often early in her tenure than many of her predecessors, pardoning 13 people in her first year and releasing new guidelines that vastly expand who can qualify for clemency.

