Unnecessary violence remains the norm at state psych facility, new report finds

The report, released Wednesday by the Disability Law Center, is the latest documentation of persistent problems at Bridgewater State Hospital and prompted the Center, which has oversight responsibility of the facility, to reiterate its calls for the hospital to be closed and for the Department of Mental Health to take charge of its patient population.

Patients at Massachusetts’ hospital for the criminally insane experience routine violence, breathe air that’s contaminated with mold, and are illegally subjected to forced injections as a form of restraint, according to a new report released just weeks before the Department of Correction is expected to decide whether to renew a lucrative contract with the company that provides health care at the hospital.

“Ten years of scrupulous DLC involvement have shown that BSH [Bridgewater State Hospital] is irreparably unsuitable to serve its population,” the report stated.

The report is the latest to cite problems with the hospital’s health care provider, Wellpath. In some cases, patients who were calm in their rooms still had drugs forced on them. Other patients languished in isolation for days or weeks with no apparent justification, according to the report.

“Many seem to be leaving Bridgewater worse than they came in,” said Tatum Pritchard, the DLC’s director of litigation. “Bridgewater has shown itself, over so many years, that it’s not an appropriate place for people with mental health disabilities.”

The report also found profound problems with Bridgewater’s building itself, with particles including mold, dust, or deteriorated fiberglass present in virtually all areas tested as recently as December 2023, despite extensive remediation efforts. Tests found signs of mold in equipment that’s part of the HVAC and air supply systems, and were bad enough to sicken some residents.

Bridgewater typically houses between 250 to 280 men, many of them for criminal court-referred psychiatric evaluations or who have been found not guilty of crimes due to insanity.

Wellpath did not respond to a request for comment, but a statement from the DOC noted that the department hired a mental health professional as a regional administrator to oversee day-to-day services and a former DMH assistant commissioner with expertise in forensic mental health care to review its policies. It has also been conducting daily video reviews of seclusions, physical restraints, and involuntary medications and had received updated policies from Wellpath that more closely align with how the Department of Mental Health’s patients are treated.

“These significant measures are designed to ensure the well-being and safety of those living and working at Bridgewater State Hospital,” the DOC stated.

The Department of Mental Health issued a statement that it had not received the latest report but would take responsibility for the care of Bridgewater’s patients if directed to by the legislature, which is considering a bill this session that would transfer responsibility for Bridgewater to the DMH.

Wellpath’s contract to provide health care for 14 state-run prisons is due to expire in June, and DOC is expected to determine at the end of this month whether the company will keep the contract, valued at roughly $119 million annually. The contract for care at Bridgewater is separate, but also due to expire in June. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey have both expressed concerns about the care Wellpath provides, and in November 2020, the state’s US attorney and the US Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division found prisoners in mental health crisis were placed “at serious risk of harm” by the DOC and Wellpath.

Bridgewater faced outrage and legal action in the 2010s over excessive use of physical restraints and seclusion. Seclusion and binding patients to beds by their arms and legs have become far less common, the latest report found, but in their place, it has become much more common for patients to be restrained with medications, given sedatives or psychotropic drugs against their will.

From June to December 2023, the report found 183 patients were involuntarily medicated or subjected to emergency treatment orders, which also often included forced medication. The incidents occurred 231 times. Pritchard described the shift to medication restraint as trading one bad practice for another.

“Legally, it’s equally a violation,” she said.

Massachusetts law permits patients with mental illness to be restrained only under emergency circumstances, including threats or incidences of extreme violence or self-harm. Staff should resort to chemical restraints only if no less restrictive option is available. The use of restraints at Bridgewater routinely doesn’t meet that standard, the DLC report concluded.

“Under DOC’s control, involuntary medication and prison practices merge to produce violent, often dehumanizing, experiences,” the report stated.

Therapeutic safety technicians have entered cells in riot gear and held down patients with a plexiglass shield as their buttocks were exposed for injections, according to the report, which included descriptions of incidents captured on video. One account described a patient who had eaten breakfast and was reading in bed being drugged. The reason, the report stated, was that an hour earlier, he had been involved in an altercation. Another older patient received drugs after kicking the door of his room. By the time he received drugs, he was curled up in bed in a fetal position.

“They’re not only putting the person served at risk of physical harm or trauma,” Pritchard said, “they’re also putting their own staff at unnecessary risk.”

DOC and Wellpath have taken steps to better document medication restraint and provide worker training, the report noted. But the state’s mental health department still remains a better custodian for the people now living at Bridgewater, the report stated.

Bridgewater staff are being trained to administer medication by force, Pritchard said, and “that’s a really dehumanizing way to start.”

“At DMH that is not the norm,” she said.

Jason Laughlin can be reached at jason.laughlin@globe.com. Follow him @jasmlaughlin.