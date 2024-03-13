Palestinian photojournalist Motaz Azaiza to speak at Harvard Law School conference

Azaiza gained 18 million Instagram followers through his daily photo and video coverage of scenes from Gaza throughout the Israeli government’s ongoing military campaign following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel. His on-the-ground reporting gave followers an intimate view of the violence and suffering in the region, which Azaiza himself survived while he documented his surroundings, losing numerous friends and family members along the way, according to his Instagram posts.

Palestinian photojournalist Motaz Azaiza will deliver the closing keynote address for the fifth annual spring conference hosted by Harvard Law School’s Bell Collective for Critical Race Theory.

He evacuated Gaza and moved to Qatar in January, telling The New York Times that in the end, his reporting was “all useless” because despite his unfiltered footage he projected to the world, “nothing changed.”

Since Azaiza left Gaza, Israeli attacks have not slowed. As of March 13, the Palestinian death toll in Gaza has surpassed 31,000 and, with Israel blocking all but a trickle of aid, at least 20 Palestinian children have died from malnutrition and dehydration, according to Gaza health officials.

Azaiza’s address will conclude the three-day Bell Collective conference, which starts on March 20 with the theme of “Censorship and Consciousness: Freedom Dreaming for a Radical Reconstruction.”

The keynote, which will be moderated by author Jehad Abusalim, will start at 7 p.m. on March 22. The in-person location will be disclosed to registered attendees on the day of the event, said events coordinator Corinne Shanahan because of safety concerns.

“There’s no more pressing issue of censorship right now than what’s happening in Palestine, and Motaz has been a powerhouse and a real face for what that repression looks like,” Shanahan said.

A passerby took a picture of graffiti showing Palestinian photojournalist Motaz Azaiza in Leake Street railway arches, in London. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

Allie Ryave, another Harvard law student who helped organize the keynote, added that Azaiza has been described as “the eyes and the ears of Gaza.”

“It’s really important to bring people who are fighting for liberation through their journalism and activism, to not just bring light to the truth of the situation in Gaza, but also to talk about a possible path forward,” Ryave said.

The talk will focus on modes of censorship that “arise during occupation and genocide,” Shanahan said, to cap off the three-day conference featuring a range of speakers and events on topics including social media censorship of Palestinian viewpoints, “the Palestine exception” to free speech, mass incarceration, and censorship in prisons.

Community interest in the event isn’t lacking, with 599 people on the waitlist to attend Azaiza’s address as of March 13, Shanahan said. Tickets are free on a first-come, first-served basis, with a link to register on the collective’s website.

The Bell Collective is named after Derrick Bell, a civil rights lawyer, scholar-activist, and first Black tenured professor at Harvard Law School who helped found critical race theory in the 1970s. According to the collective’s website, the goal of critical race theory is to “help lawyers, scholars, activists, and communities build social movements that are anti-oppressive and to dismantle systems of oppression rather than reform them.”

With this year’s conference focused on censorship and consciousness, the collective hopes to promote free speech and call attention to an ongoing movement to “stifle minority voices,” said Bell Collective president Edward Chung.

Regardless of whether you agree with another’s viewpoints or you find them “terrible” or “despicable,” Chung said, “free speech is paramount.”

“We’re just trying to put out that everyone deserves to have their story heard, regardless of where they’re from and who they are,” Chung said. “I think it’s important that we amplify voices who are traditionally marginalized and not heard.”

