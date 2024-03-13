Mount Washington records highest wind gusts for the season at 150 miles per hour

The whipping winds and drifting snow increased during the day Monday, “reaching a crescendo shortly before 7 p.m. with winds becoming sustained in the mid-120s with gusts up to 150 mph,” the Mount Washington Observatory posted Monday night on social media.

New Hampshire’s Mount Washington recorded its most powerful wind gust yet this winter, clocking in at 150 miles per hour at the summit.

The observatory’s intern, Tricia Hutton, captured some of the wild weather on video, including the “river of the blowing snow” passing between the tower and Tip-Top House atop the mountain and freezing fog streaming overhead.

At one point, one of the observatory’s staffers, Karl Philippoff, can be seen retrieving a weather gauge.

The winds began gusting over 100 miles per hour in the morning and gradually escalated throughout the day, according to the observatory.

The Northeast’s highest peak, Mount Washington is home to some of the fiercest weather on the planet. The peak wind gust ever reached at the summit was 231 miles an hour on April 12, 1934.

