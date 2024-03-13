N.H. town meeting results: Pro-LGBTQ+ candidate wins in Littleton, five towns defeat ban on voting machines

The two other seats on the select board were not up for reelection. Roger Emerson’s term as the chairman expires in 2026, while Linda MacNeil’s position will be up for an election in 2025.

Gendreau did not seek another term as select person. According to unofficial results, Harrington secured the seat with 752 votes, while Paul Lehmann received 474 votes, and Adolfo Rudy Gelsi secured 96 votes.

CONCORD, N.H. — Littleton voters elected Kerri Harrington, a pro-LGBTQ+ candidate, to the three-person select board during Tuesday’s town election, replacing Carrie Gendreau, the Republican state senator whose anti-LGBTQ+ remarks stirred months of controversy in the North Country town .

Harrington is a co-chair of the group North Country Pride and works as an acupuncturist. In August, Gendreau criticized three paintings displayed on private property near the town’s main street, which had a pro-LGBTQ+ message and which had been sponsored in part by North Country Pride.

“I don’t want that to be in our town,” Gendreau said at an August 2023 select board meeting. As the select board considered options to restrict public art, members of the town grew concerned about the possibility of a ban on possible art.

A theater group putting on a play featuring a gay protagonist was also drawn into the controversy, as its relationship with the town became frayed and the possibility of a long term partnership to renovate a town-owned theater crumbled. The town manager Jim Gleason, whose late son was gay, resigned over the anti-LGBTQ+ remarks, after a resident insulted him, telling him she hoped his son was happy in hell.

The town is still looking to hire a new town manager.

Harrington and others in town view her election win as a referendum on the anti-LGBTQ controversy.

“Clearly with this vote, that’s not what people want,” she said. “They want progress and inclusion.”

She said Emerson and MacNeil are on the same page about closing the door on the controversy.

“We’re ready to move on,” she said.

A measure to expand the board from three to five seats also passed in a vote of 789 to 566, according to unofficial results. Expanding the select board was proposed as another way to address the LGBTQ+ controversy, by providing more representation in local government.

Also during town meetings around the state, all five towns considering a ban on voting machines rejected the proposal, after a conservative group called the New Hampshire Patriot Hub led a statewide push in favor of the ban.

The towns that voted Tuesday include Fitzwilliam, Lincoln, Milan, Sandown, and Woodstock. They are five of at least 22 towns that will vote on the issue during the 2024 town meeting season.

Residents had to secure at least 25 signatures in order to petition the town to include the proposed ban.

In Fitzwilliam, Lincoln, Milan, and Woodstock the measure was defeated on a voice vote. In Sandown, the ban was defeated in a vote of 1,000 to 505, according to the town clerk.

The town clerk in Woodstock said of about 90 registered voters, only four voted to support the ban.

Six more towns will vote on the ban Wednesday, including Brookline (article 29), Campton (article 8), Meredith (article 20), Newbury (article 11), Tamworth (article 35), Ossipee (article 40), and Plymouth (article 10).

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her @amanda_gokee.