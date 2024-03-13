Controversial Springfield officer Gregg Bigda back on city payroll while panel mulls recertification

“When the POST commission hearing officer submitted findings to the commission as a whole, the department thought that that was the final decision, so they took him off the payroll only for a short period of time,” Payne said.

City Solicitor John M. Payne Jr. said Wednesday in a phone interview that officials had briefly taken Bigda off the payroll in January, when a POST hearing officer recommended in an 18-page initial ruling that the commission deny his application for recertification as an officer.

Gregg Bigda, the controversial Springfield officer who’s been sidelined from his department since 2018 over a series of alleged disciplinary infractions, was returned to the payroll in January where he remains while proceedings before the Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission are still pending, officials said Wednesday.

He said Bigda was restored to the payroll in a matter of days once it was determined the hearing officer’s recommendation wasn’t final.

A lawyer for Bigda, whose reinstatement to the payroll was previously reported by MassLive, didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Alia Spring, a spokesperson for POST, a regulatory commission created in the wake of George Floyd’s murder in Minneapolis to address police misconduct in Massachusetts, said Tuesday that after an initial recommendation from a hearing officer, the parties have an opportunity to submit an objection.

Bigda’s attorney, Spring said in a statement, “objected to the initial decision and filed a brief stating those objections. POST’s Division of Standards will submit a brief in response. Both briefs will come before the POST Commission for final consideration. That date has not been set yet.”

In September, the Globe reported that Bigda, a 29-year-veteran of the force, hasn’t done any police work since 2018 after a long string of alleged abuses yet remained on the city’s payroll.

He was set to receive $83,616 in 2023 alone, while suing the city for damages, including funds lost from hypothetical lost overtime and private detail pay, the Globe reported.

Springfield officials said last fall they had no way to fire Bigda and make it hold up. Their last, best hope, they indicated at the time, was the POST Commission.

Bigda’s most high-profile misstep in February 2016 sparked a federal indictment.

In that matter, a Springfield officer stopping to pick up an order from a pizzeria left his cruiser idling outside, and a group of teens hopped in the vehicle and took it for a joyride into nearby Palmer.

Bigda got word of the theft, gave chase, and arrested two of the teens. The brutality of those arrests — Bigda broke one boy’s nose and taunted: “Welcome to the white man’s world” — shocked another responding detective from nearby Wilbraham and he lodged a complaint of excessive force against Bigda.

The Springfield Police Department investigated and then-commissioner John Barbieri suspended Bigda for 60 days for his conduct. Critics lambasted him for letting Bigda off easy, but Barbieri said he did not think firing Bigda would have survived an appeal.

“The February 27, 2016, video recording of Officer Bigda’s behavior in the cells of the Palmer Police Station cannot be disputed,” Hely wrote in his January POST decision. “Officer Bigda’s threats and abusive behavior toward the fifteen-year-old and sixteen-year-old boys were shocking and inexplicable.”

Three weeks later, Hely wrote, Bigda “twice made criminal entry into the home of his ex-girlfriend,” and responding cops “both reported that he was intoxicated.”

In the Palmer incident, Bigda spent hours with the teenagers inside a holding cell at the Palmer police station, the Globe has reported. Video cameras captured most of the vulgar interaction. In one clip, Bigda calls one of the teens an . . . (expletive).” He assumes that the other does not know who his father is. He threatens to bring both back to the Springfield police station where the holding cells don’t have cameras.

“When we hit that (expletive) [city] line, I’m going to bloody your body,” he tells one of the teens. “If anything happens to you at my place, it never happened. If I don’t write it in the report, it never (expletive) happened. Do you want this to be the worst day of your life?”

Bigda was indicted federally for falsifying records, abusive interrogation, and excessive force in October 2018, two years after the beating. He was suspended without pay. But in 2021, he was acquitted on all charges after jurors found that his conduct was not so egregious that it “shocks the conscience.” The verdict meant he was entitled to hundreds of thousands of dollars of back pay, as well as reinstatement to the force.

In 2022, the former narcotics detective received $232,443, according to payroll records. But the city has refused to budge on reinstatement and has continued to withhold a badge from Bigda ever since.

Since 2000, Bigda has averaged nearly two misconduct complaints a year, and Springfield has weathered at least eight lawsuits centered on his alleged abuses, paying out $979,500 to plaintiffs between 2013 and 2023, the Globe has reported.

Bigda is also facing a drunk driving charge in Palmer District Court, stemming from his arrest in Palmer in October for allegedly operating a white Infiniti while intoxicated. He’s pleaded not guilty.

The next hearing in that case is slated for April 12, records show.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This story will be updated when more information is released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.