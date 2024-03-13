PPAC announces 12 Broadway shows for 2024-25 season

PROVIDENCE — For those who can’t get enough of “Hamilton,” mark your calendars for the end of the year because the Tony Award-winning musical will be making its third stop at the Providence Performing Arts Center Dec. 11–22.
Lin-Manuel Miranda’s box office sensation is just one of 12 Broadway shows announced Wednesday for the 2024–2025 season, which kicks off on Sept. 21 with “A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical.”
It will be the musical’s touring debut, which is also the case with “Shucked,” opening Oct. 20.
”We are looking forward to this incredible season,” said J.L. “Lynn” Singleton, president and chief executive officer of PPAC. “Attendance-wise and ticket-wise, we’ve had the best couple of years ever. Our reality has exceeded our dreams.”
He said the combination of “commercial” Broadway shows, comedy, and family-friendly performances has been a winning recipe for PPAC.
Below is the musical lineup for the upcoming season:
2024
- “A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical,” Sept. 21-28
- “Shucked,” Oct. 20–27
- “Mama Mia,” Nov. 12–17
- “Hamilton,” Dec. 11–22
2025
- “MJ The Musical,” Jan. 21–26
- “The Cher Show,” Feb. 5–6
- “Life of Pi,” Feb. 11–16
- “& Juliet,” Feb. 25–March 2
- “Riverdance 30: The New Generation,” April 4–6
- “Some Like It Hot,” April 22–27
- “Chicago,” May 2–4
- “Back to the Future: The Musical,” June 10–15
In addition to the Broadway offerings, PPAC will stage a sensory–friendly matinee performance of “The Vanishing Elephant” on March 15, 2025.
For more information, visit www.ppacri.org or call the box office at (401) 421-2787.
Juliet Pennington can be reached at writeonjuliet@comcast.net.