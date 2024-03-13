PPAC announces 12 Broadway shows for 2024-25 season

PROVIDENCE — For those who can’t get enough of “Hamilton,” mark your calendars for the end of the year because the Tony Award-winning musical will be making its third stop at the Providence Performing Arts Center Dec. 11–22.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s box office sensation is just one of 12 Broadway shows announced Wednesday for the 2024–2025 season, which kicks off on Sept. 21 with “A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical.”

It will be the musical’s touring debut, which is also the case with “Shucked,” opening Oct. 20.