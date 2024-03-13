R.I. environmental group to country club: Tear down this seawall

Jarbeau’s statement on Wednesday came a day after The Boston Globe reported that the CRMC was accusing Quidnessett Country Club of illegally building a seawall – technically called a riprap revetment – along the 14th hole. The revetment was built along environmentally sensitive waters on Narragansett Bay. Any sort of construction work along the shore in Rhode Island, much less a large revetment, can draw CRMC scrutiny.

“Quidnessett Country Club’s illegally-constructed revetment is an egregious violation of Rhode Island’s coastal regulations,” the nonprofit organization’s Narragansett baykeeper, Mike Jarbeau, said in a written statement. “ The Coastal Resources Management Council must require complete removal and restoration of the shore.”

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. – Leading environmental group Save The Bay is calling on state regulators to require the Quidnessett Country Club here to completely remove a seawall that was allegedly constructed without permission .

In August, CRMC issued a series of fines and indicated the enforcement actions may not stop there. Quidnessett, in turn, hired an attorney who previously served as the chair of CRMC’s politically appointed council. Attorney Jennifer Cervenka requested an administrative hearing and sought discussions for a settlement.

Save The Bay is now sounding the alarm.

“If any portion of the revetment is allowed to remain through negotiation it will encourage others to violate the law,” Jarbeau said. “In a situation like this, fines are insufficient and only serve to demonstrate that regulations can willfully be ignored as a ‘cost of doing business.’”

Seawalls may address erosion in one place, but they can make the problem worse in others, coming with high costs and dubious benefits. They can also permanently block public access to the shore. CRMC prohibits new ones in the sorts of conservation waters where Quidnessett allegedly had one built.

According to the agency, Quidnessett never sought approval for the seawall, and CRMC seems only to have caught wind of it months after it was built. If Quidnessett sought approval, it might well have ended up with a denial given CRMC’s wariness of new structural impediments in environmentally sensitive waters.

The North Kingstown country club is familiar with the CRMC process, having sought the agency’s permission for various types of work over the years. In 2012, for example, the club applied for a sheet pile retaining wall, CRMC said. The agency’s staff recommended denial.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him @bamaral44.