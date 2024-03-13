Coastal flooding washes away half of $600,000 effort, paid for by property owners, to save sand dunes on Salisbury Beach

Saab; Bruce Tarr, a state senator who chairs a subcommittee dedicated to the issue of erosion on the beach; representatives from the Department of Conservation and Recreation; and other community groups will meet Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. to discuss a plan going forward, Saab said.

“Sunday, March 10 was a nightmare,” Saab said in a phone interview Tuesday. “$300,000 of people’s hard-earned personal funds washed into the Atlantic.”

Coastal flooding washed away around 7,500 tons of sand Sunday on Salisbury Beach, destroying half of a month-long $600,000 dune restoration effort to save the beachfront, paid for by property owners, according to Tom Saab, president of Salisbury Beach Citizens for Change , which oversaw the project.

Advertisement

At Hampton Beach, about five miles down the road from Salisbury Beach, the National Weather Service said a high tide coupled with strong winds on Sunday pushed 2½-foot surges onshore, and flooded numerous streets and homes.

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation closed Ocean Boulevard from Hampton to Rye due to flooding and significant damage. This decision was made in response to the weather advisory indicating severe coastal flooding. North Hampton Police Department

Water levels reached 12.34 feet, the weather service said. The DCR closed multiple access points at Salisbury Beach following the damage, according to a DCR press release.

Just three days after the “dune rebuilding project” was completed on March 7, the storm washed away half of the 15,000 tons of sand dumped on the beach, Saab said. Leaving the 150 homeowners, who “privately funded” the project, “upset,” “angry,” “sad,” and saying it’s “unfair” that the state did not help, Saab said.

The restoration of the dunes was organized by Salisbury Beach Citizens for Change, a civic organization Saab started 15 years ago to make sure property owners on the beach are “looked after and protected,” he said.

“We pulled off a minor miracle,” Saab said. “It should have been a huge undertaking by the state or federal government, but it was a little not-for-profit organization.”

The journey to receive state funds and protect the beachfront started after a nor’easter in December 2022, Saab said, and property owners “begged” the state to help replenish the sand dunes.

Advertisement

“They refused to help us and give us any money,” Saab said. “All of the properties were left extremely vulnerable.”

The access points to the beach, as well as the shoreline, is owned by the state, a DCR spokesperson said Wednesday, but the area in front of the properties is privately owned.

The DCR’s Design and Engineering staff meets with representatives from the community and the town regularly, the spokesperson said, and over the last several months, the DCR has worked to place sand to restore dunes and access to the beach.

After two storms on Jan. 7 and Jan. 10, property owners lost “decks, patios, and stairways,” Saab said.

An emergency meeting was called after Jan. 10 at Salisbury Town Hall, and Saab said the state still would not contribute any money.

“The property owners were told, they would have to fend for themselves.” Saab said. “We would have to come up with our own funds.”

The group was given an emergency certification and beach access permit from the DCR.

The town filed the emergency action to allow residents to replace sand in the damaged dune system around their homes, the DCR spokesperson said.

Tarr said the residents received “incredible assistance from the state” which expeditated the permits and allowed them to “act immediately.”

“This was an emergency action,” Tarr said. “It was never suggested that the state was asking private property owners to complete a state project.”

Advertisement

An access point at Salisbury Beach was destroyed in Sunday's storm. Salisbury Beach Citizens for Change

Tarr said the Salisbury Beach Subcommittee of the Merrimack River Beach Alliance, which is the subcommitee meeting Wednesday, is in the “development stage” of a larger plan that he hopes will receive state funding and move forward “quickly.”

“It’s an ongoing process to ensure the property is nourished,” Tarr said. “Everybody has been at the table, but it’s a challenging issue. There’s no magical solution that would prevent erosion from happening.”

Tarr said the “frustrations” of residents are “completely understandable,” but if the state had paid for the dunes, it would have been the same outcome.

“The property owners deserve credit,” Tarr said. “They funded the project on their own, but it was an emergency sacrificial measure. If the state had paid for the project, it would have been equally sacrificial.”

A request for comment has been made to the town manager, Neil J. Harrington.

DCR will continue to monitor the access points along Salisbury Beach to address short-term and long-term issues and will work with residents to counter the impacts of erosion at the beach, the DCR spokesperson said.

Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com. Follow her @Ava_Berger_.