Springfield man sentenced to 37 months in prison in catalytic converter theft ring

Nicolas Davila. 26, also faces a first degree murder charge in Hampden Superior Court for allegedly killing Geovanni Saldana in Springfield early on New Year’s Day in 2022, court records show. He has pleaded not guilty. During the federal investigation, police recovered a pistol similar to the type used to kill Saldana, records show.

Nicolas Davila, of Springfield, who had written to the judge asking for leniency, personally participated in the theft of 42 of the pollution control devices as part of the sophisticated ring allegedly led by his brother Rafael Davila. Rafael Davila has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial, according to court records.

A member of a theft ring targeting catalytic converters was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison after admitting his role in the multi-million dollar criminal operation responsible for the loss of some 500 of the expensive car parts across Massachusetts and New Hampshire, records show.

Nicolas Davila is the fifth defendant to plead guilty for participation in the ring believed to be responsible for the 258 converters stolen in Massachusetts between July 2022 until April 2023 when they were arrested. Since their arrest only 7 catalytic converter thefts have been reported in Massachusetts, prosecutors said.

Advertisement

“The nearly complete cessation of catalytic converter theft in Massachusetts speaks to how prolific these conspirators were,” federal prosecutors wrote.

According to federal prosecutors, Davila and other ring members checked prices for specific models of converters on an Internet black market and then mapped out where and when they could find multiple vehicles that would generate the highest profit - regardless of how far it was from their home base in Western Massachusetts.

“This case and the very large number of actual thefts charged against the actual thieves is unique in the country,” federal prosecutors wrote in court papers. “The thieves were skilled and well-prepared...The thieves would travel hundreds of miles, hours on end in a single night, to specifically target businesses whose fleets were comprised of highly-valued vehicles.”

Advertisement

Prosecutors said in court papers that Davila’s thefts alone were worth $210,000.

In all, 300 people and businesses were victimized by the ring and they had to spend a combined total of $2 million to repair their vehicles, officials said. Prosecutors asked that Davila be imprisoned for 57 months. Vehicles cannot operate with a converter which is required to improve air quality across the nation.

Davila, in his letter to US District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin, wrote that his parents were model citizens who always worked and had tried to instill in him and his siblings the need to live an ethical life. Davila has been in federal custody since his arrest nearly a year ago, records show.

“I am sorry about the people I hurt and I am not happy with myself,” he wrote. “My parents have been together for 37 years and they did not bring me up to make these kinds of choices...They did a good job but I didn’t listen.”

Davila wrote that he is the father of a young child, his parents’ health is declining and they need him to be with them, not behind bars. His attorney argued for a lesser term in prison, 37 months, records show.

However, federal prosecutors wrote that Davila is currently facing a domestic violence charge in Springfield District Court and once while a teenager his mother had to pull him off a girlfriend he was attacking.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Sorokin sentenced Davila to 37 months behind bars to be served concurrently with any sentence he received if convicted in the pending murder case, records show.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.