Lead State Police investigator in Karen Read case the subject of internal affairs probe

“Please note that we are not stating whether the potential violation relates to a specific case, nor are we specifying the nature of the alleged violation,” the spokesperson, David Procopio, said in an email.

A spokesperson for the State Police confirmed Wednesday that the agency has “opened an internal investigation into a potential violation of department policy by Trooper Michael Proctor.”

The lead State Police investigator in the case of Karen Read, a Mansfield woman charged with killing her Boston police officer boyfriend by allegedly running him over, is the subject of an internal affairs investigation, according to recent court filings.

Proctor “remains on full duty” during the investigation, Procopio said.

Confirmation of the agency’s probe came one day after attorneys for Read raised questions about investigators’ handling of witnesses during a hearing in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham.

During the hearing, held to consider a defense motion to have the case dismissed, Read’s lawyers also said crash reconstruction experts hired by federal authorities, who are reportedly also investigating the case, are inconsistent with state prosecutors’ claims that she ran over her boyfriend, Boston police Officer John O’Keefe.

For months, Read’s attorneys have asserted that she was framed by law enforcement at the local and state levels and that the investigation was tainted by “personal relationships and conflicts of interests and coverups,” describing Proctor as a close family friend of key witnesses, the Globe has previously reported.

According to Boston 25 News, which was the first to report that Proctor was under investigation, the allegations are that Proctor was “not truthful with his relationships with people he has identified as witnesses in the case.”

On Wednesday, Read’s lawyers filed a motion to impound records associated with the MSP internal affairs investigation, Norfolk Superior Court records show.

Read’s lawyers declined to comment Wednesday.

A highly anticipated trial in the closely watched case is slated to begin April 16.

Read has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence, and leaving the scene of an accident causing personal injury and death. She is free on bail.

The case has stirred controversy and divided the town of Canton, where Read and O’Keefe lived. Signs reading “Free Karen Read” have popped up around the South Shore town, where residents have also questioned the handling of the case.

Read’s lawyers have maintained her innocence and claimed she is a victim of a sprawling law enforcement cover-up. They assert that O’Keefe went inside a Canton home owned by another Boston police officer, where he was fatally beaten and attacked by a German shepherd before his body was planted outside the residence. Prosecutors have dismissed the theory as baseless.

Prosecutors allege Read, 43, ran into O’Keefe with her car early on Jan. 29, 2022, after a night of heavy drinking at area bars. She returned to the scene around 6 a.m. with two other women and after finding O’Keefe’s body in the snow and allegedly repeated, “I hit him, I hit him, I hit him,” according to prosecutors.

Read allegedly hit O’Keefe with the right rear taillight of her SUV. Prosecutors have said O’Keefe’s DNA was found on microscopic pieces of red and clear plastic recovered at the scene.

Prosecutors contend that the couple’s relationship was strained and that O’Keefe told Read their relationship had run its course during an argument a week before his death.

The case has garnered national headlines, fueled by the aggressive coverage of a local blogger, Aidan Kearney, known as “Turtleboy.”

Kearney, who has championed Read’s claims of innocence, has been charged separately with intimidating witnesses in the case and has pleaded not guilty.

Meanwhile, Acting US Attorney Joshua Levy and the Boston office of the FBI are also conducting inquiries into the murder prosecution, moves that Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said left him “mystified.”

Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her @talanez.