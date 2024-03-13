Student allegedly tasered by another student at Josiah Quincy Upper School in Boston, police say

At about 11:55 a.m. a Boston police officer was notified of the alleged assault at the Josiah Quincy Upper School, according to a Boston Police Department incident report.

Authorities are investigating a confrontation that left a Boston Public Schools student with a laceration on her forehead after she was allegedly tasered by another student on Monday.

The officer responded to the school and saw the victim holding a tissue to her forehead, which had a laceration that was secured with wound closure tape, the police report said.

The victim said that on Friday her former friend yelled at her and accused her of talking about her behind her back, which she denied doing. The victim said there was no communication between the two of them over the weekend, but then on Monday at about 11: 07 a.m. she encountered her former friend in a hallway as she was coming out of a classroom, the police report said.

The victim said her former friend suspect “jumped in her face” and she responded by saying, “why are you in my face after everyone told you to stay away from me.” The victim then said her former friend started screaming and pulled out a taser and “was hitting me in my head and then she tased me,” the police report said.

A witness who tried to deescalate the situation confirmed this. The witness told police that while he was standing in between both students, the suspect “pulled out a black object from the front pocket of her hoodie and began to hit the victim in the head with it,” and he heard “a buzzing or zapping noise” and then saw what he described as “lightning bolt and a wire hit the floor and saw beads all over the floor,” the police report said.

The witness told police that the victim then screamed, “She tased me!” the police report said.

The victim, who was bleeding from her face, was brought to the school nurse’s office to be evaluated. The victim’s mother said she would take her daughter to the hospital, the police report said.

The suspect left the school after the incident, and the suspect’s mother was notified, the police report said.

Later that day, Heads of School Richard Chang and Stephen Cirasuolo sent a message to the school community informing them about the altercation.

“A preliminary investigation points to the student potentially being struck with an unknown object, possibly an electronic device may have been involved in the altercation,” they wrote. “We want to reassure you that this is an isolated incident and will be addressed consistent with BPS policies. School staff immediately responded and worked to de-escalate the situation and BPS Safety Services and Boston Police were called to provide assistance.”

Chang and Cirasuolo said the injured student was seen by the school nurse and then taken to the hospital for additional care, and the incident is under investigation.

“The students involved in the altercation will face disciplinary action in accordance with the BPS Code of Conduct, and an investigation into this incident is ongoing,” they wrote.

















Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.