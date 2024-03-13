Driver hospitalized after tractor-trailer rollover at Logan Airport

A tractor-trailer rolled over at Logan Airport on Wednesday, sending the driver to the hospital, officials said.
The tractor-trailer flipped on its side on a service road in front of the State Police Barracks at the airport, State Police posted shortly after 11 a.m. on X, formerly Twitter.
“Heavy-duty tows are working to right the truck,” police said. “Partial lane closures are in place.”
Troopers on-scene of a tractor-trailer rollover on the Service Road in front of the MSP Barracks at Logan Airport. The driver has been transported to an area hospital. Heavy-duty tows are working to right the truck. Partial lane closures are in place. #MATraffic #LoganAirport— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 13, 2024
There was no information on the extent of the driver’s injuries.
