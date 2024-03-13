fb-pixelLogan Airport tractor-trailer rollover, man hospitalized Skip to main content

Driver hospitalized after tractor-trailer rollover at Logan Airport

By Ava Berger Globe Correspondent,Updated March 13, 2024, 27 minutes ago

A tractor-trailer rolled over at Logan Airport on Wednesday, sending the driver to the hospital, officials said.

The tractor-trailer flipped on its side on a service road in front of the State Police Barracks at the airport, State Police posted shortly after 11 a.m. on X, formerly Twitter.

“Heavy-duty tows are working to right the truck,” police said. “Partial lane closures are in place.”

There was no information on the extent of the driver’s injuries.

Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com. Follow her @Ava_Berger_.

