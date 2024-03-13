Prompted by its own reporting, WPRI pays up for Sundays

According to numerous sources, that prompted fresh questions within WPRI 12: Why weren’t they paying time and a half on Sundays to their hourly employees? Though there are some exemptions — workers in the health care or agriculture industries, for example — none of them seemed to apply to WPRI.

In October, the East Providence-based news station aired a story about a state law mandating time and a half pay on Sundays and holidays, as required for hourly employees. Some employers weren’t following it, and the state’s labor department was finding more violations in recent years, the report found.

EAST PROVIDENCE — The best sort of journalism gets tangible results. WPRI 12′s investigative team did just that recently — but this time, those results were more in-house than usual.

Advertisement

Amid those questions, the station, which is owned by Nexstar Media Group, quietly started paying hourly employees time and a half for Sundays some months ago, according to numerous sources.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Then, late last week, the station called a virtual meeting to tell affected employees even more good news, sources said: They were going to get three years of back pay for Sundays and holidays when they worked and were only paid straight time. According to multiple staff members, they were also asked to sign forms acknowledging they were being made whole. The additional payment will give them the “half” portion of time and a half, and it’s expected to come in paychecks later this month.

As for holiday pay, Rhode Island also mandates time and a half for a particular list of holidays, including the only-in-Rhode Island Victory Day celebrated on the second Monday in August. Sources said WPRI was not paying extra for the full list of Rhode Island holidays.

Internally, the station’s management acknowledged its own reporting had sparked the questions that led to the policy change and back pay for Sundays and the full list of holidays.

Advertisement

WPRI’s management declined to comment for this story. Parent company Nexstar did not respond to a request for comment. And none of the people who currently work there would speak for attribution about their employer.

But numerous WPRI sources confirmed the broad outlines of what happened as some of the workers there suddenly learned they’d get hundreds or thousands more dollars in their bank accounts. Those sources also said that previous employees weren’t included in the station’s recent announcement of back pay. Also, though it applies to hourly employees, Rhode Island’s Sunday pay law also has an exemption for salaried employees in executive, professional, or administrative roles.

Chelsea Jones, who left the station in the latter part of 2022 after working as the weekend anchor, said a current employee filled her in on the details, which line up with what those numerous sources told the Boston Globe. She called it “shocking” to learn there’s a Rhode Island law on Sunday time and a half pay that WPRI wasn’t following.

“With the state of our economy, more pay would’ve certainly helped me financially,” Jones said. “They didn’t get it right for me but I hope they make it right for those that come behind me.”

Jones said after learning about the station’s decision to provide back pay for current employees, she is planning to pursue a complaint with the Department of Labor and Training about her own pay while an hourly employee at WPRI. Except for occasions when she had time off, she worked every Sunday, but didn’t get time and a half.

Advertisement

Though TV journalists have high-profile roles, they often don’t have the pay to match, especially when they’re first starting out in the industry. Those are the sorts of roles that involve getting up early or staying up late, standing out at crime scenes in the dark and cold, and generally doing the legwork that makes TV news what it is. And often doing it on Sundays and holidays, too.

The state Department of Labor and Training can look into issues like time and a half for Sundays and holidays, although the DLT didn’t have any complaints or an investigation into WPRI, a spokesperson said.

“If there were any settlement agreements, that would have been handled between the parties,” Edwine Paul said in an email.

Employees or former employees can file complaints, and there’s a three-year statute of limitations from the time of service, Paul said.

The issue of time and a half on Sundays has come up in the Rhode Island media landscape in the past. A few years ago The Providence Journal paid back pay after not paying staff time and a half for Sundays. The Journal later unsuccessfully argued to DLT that the newspaper industry should get an exemption for time and a half pay on Sundays. (This reporter formerly worked at the Providence Journal).

Advertisement

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him @bamaral44.