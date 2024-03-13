University of New Hampshire to end ‘unsustainable’ English/Journalism major

College of Liberal Arts dean Michele Dillon said UNH is “restructuring” and “reimagining” its approach in the face of shifting trends in higher education and the journalism workforce.

The move represents the end of an era — but not the end of journalism education at UNH, an institution whose alumni include several Pulitzer Prize winners and other notable journalists.

DURHAM, N.H. — Faculty leaders at the University of New Hampshire have signed off on a plan to eliminate the current English/Journalism major , as the program suffers from limited resources and a slump in enrollments.

Dillon said she is optimistic that detailed plans for a new interdisciplinary journalism major will be finalized ahead of the 2025-2026 academic year, though she acknowledged it would have been preferable to solidify plans for a reimagined curriculum before eliminating the current one.

Advertisement

“We’re still teaching journalism,” she said. “All of our current journalism students will get the courses that they expect to get. And we continue to welcome and accept new journalism students.”

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Still, the decision to eliminate the English/Journalism major underscores deep frustrations and anxieties among UNH faculty members. Although not directly related to the recent round of major budget cuts, it reflects some of the challenges that come with running a university that’s not exactly flush with cash.

The decision is also sure to upset some alumni and others who admire the journalism program in its current form, which is in the English Department and has historically focused heavily on writing.

The idea that Dillon and others have in mind would incorporate more classes from other UNH departments to place a greater emphasis on communications and digital media production alongside core lessons in writing and editing.

It’s an idea that current UNH journalism professor Tom Haines described as an exciting opportunity. He said the curriculum underwent a major redesign in 2012 to incorporate more digital media coursework. This next iteration could take that further, responding to rapid changes in the media landscape, he said.

Advertisement

“We’re living in the largest communication revolution in the history of humanity that has essentially redefined everything from the commerce of news and information to the ecosystem in which it exists,” Haines said. “So education about that has to be as dynamic and fluid as it can be.”

Haines said journalism education at UNH has deep roots enriched by the legacy of the late professor Donald M. Murray, whose hands-on writing workshops greatly influenced the curriculum — and he said the next round of changes can honor those roots.

Jane Harrigan, who taught journalism at UNH for 23 years and served as director of the journalism program, said stakeholders need to insist that UNH leaders follow through on the vision they are casting.

“If there is an optimistic outlook for the future, make it happen,” she said. “Do not let up on anyone.”

Speaking from firsthand experience, Harrigan said navigating the bureaucracy of higher education can be quite difficult. That, she said, is something Murray handled masterfully.

“We owe him a lot,” she added.

Haines and Lisa Miller, who also teaches journalism at the school, proposed nixing the English/Journalism major a year ago, saying it had long been “unsustainable” and wasn’t using UNH resources as efficiently as it should. The English Department voted in favor of that proposal in early March 2023, according to a memo obtained by the Globe.

Advertisement

“Journalism faculty have taken steps to prevent this unfortunate but necessary course of action for years,” the memo states. “But it has become unavoidable, and the time to act is now.”

Enrollment in the English/Journalism major had been relatively strong, with 122 students in 2017, according to the memo. But that fell to 94 students in early 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic’s widespread disruption, then to 66 in 2023, a drop of 46 percent in just six years.

Lower enrollments led to more classes being canceled, and the faculty in 2022 reduced the number of journalism-specific courses needed to graduate.

“These curriculum changes effectively watered down the major to a point that it no longer offers an education with the breadth and depth that students need to succeed in today’s information ecosystem,” the memo states. “Given that, it is unlikely enrollments will improve.”

The memo also said UNH’s failure to invest in journalism faculty accelerated the major’s downward spiral.

As chair of the English Department, professor James Krasner forwarded the memo last month to the College of Liberal Arts policies committee, with a cover letter that said the number of tenure-track journalism faculty at UNH had dwindled from four in 2017 to two in 2024, and will likely fall to one in 2025, with Miller’s retirement.

The five-person committee met with Krasner and Haines last month to discuss the recommendation to kill the English/Journalism major. In a lengthy statement explaining their decision to endorse the plan, the committee said UNH’s financial decisions left the English Department no choice but to “pull the plug on the dying patient.”

Advertisement

The committee said this case is a warning for faculty throughout the College of Liberal Arts, who must recognize that the institution’s “failure to nourish our programs at critical moments will exacerbate enrollment crises so that it looks like departments are voluntarily sunsetting programs for pragmatic reasons when really they have been starved to death from the top.”

Dillon said the college has been balancing limited resources in “a challenging financial environment,” so many academic departments have had their requests for additional faculty denied.

Dillon said the College of Liberal Arts faculty voted Thursday in favor of the proposal to end the English/Journalism major.

Current journalism students said they have heard murmurings for the past year about the possibility that their major would come to an end, though details have remained murky.

Sophia Schlichtmann, a sophomore from Beverly, Mass., who writes for the independent student newspaper, The New Hampshire, said her UNH journalism professors and lecturers have done an “amazing” job. Even so, she has sought to round out her education with a minor in text, business writing, and digital studies to avoid specializing too narrowly in an old-school career path.

“I have had doubts in this past year,” she said, “just because of how the program is kind of training people to work in traditional newsrooms, when not a lot of the journalism jobs or journalism-adjacent jobs are in physical newsrooms.”

Advertisement

Schlichtmann said she and her colleagues at The New Hampshire, which quit publishing a print edition in 2021, the year before she enrolled at UNH, have gotten a trial-by-fire introduction to the challenges of trying to engage a digital audience. So she has tried her hand at writing an advice column and making videos for TikTok.

“I think that the future of news is just being more versatile on each platform and trying to, like build outreach,” she said, “and there aren’t a lot of classes in the journalism program that have to do with that.”

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him @reporterporter.