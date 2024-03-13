Teachers remember Zella Nunez, 11-year-old killed in Worcester, as a ‘remarkable student’ and ‘shining light’

The fatal shooting of Chasity Nunez, 27, and her 11-year-old daughter Zella left a deep sense of loss at the Columbus Park School, where Zella was in sixth grade.

As residents in Worcester mourn a mother and daughter who were killed last week, teachers who knew ththe Zella say she was a shining light and exceptional student who served as a role model for others.

Zella Aria Nunez and her mother, Chasity Maria Nunez, were fatally shot as they sat inside a parked car in Worcester on March 5.

Nunez and her daughter were shot to death as they sat in a SUV parked near their home on a residential street in Worcester on March 5. Two men — Karel S. Mangual, 28, and Dejan D. Belnavis, 27, both of Worcester — were charged Tuesday with the murders.

Columbus Park School Principal Lisa Carignan said Zella was “a remarkable student” who stood out as a member of the pep squad and served as served as the captain of our robotics team.

“Her passion for dance, coupled with her radiant joy, peace, and love, made her a standout scholar both in and out of the classroom,” Carignan said in a statement provided to the Globe. “Zella’s character, zest for life, reflected her warm smile, and defined the kind spirit we cherish at our school. She approached every opportunity with courage and perseverance. As we collectively mourn this devastating loss, our school community remains united, determined to shine together in Zella’s memory.”

Michele Sebastyanski, a teacher at Columbus Park School, said Zella was “a shining light” and a role model to other students at the school.

“The room lit up when Zella walked in,” Sebastyanski said in the statement. “Even at such a young age she advocated for herself and displayed a maturity that made her wise beyond her years. Zella was dedicated to her education, proud of her accomplishments, and consistently strived to do her best.”

Sebastyanski said Zella once shared that she believed “she is here for a greater purpose.”

“Tragically, Zella’s life was taken too soon, her purpose stolen,” Sebastyanski said, “but even in the short time that we had with Zella she made an everlasting impression. To know her was to love her. Her teachers and classmates will hold on to that tightly. Her spunk, cheerful disposition and lasting smile will truly be missed by all the lives she touched.”

Kati D’Arcy, another teacher at the Columbus Park School, said Zella was an exceptional student.

“Zella was a very sweet, thoughtful, and smart young lady whom I had the privilege and honor of having as my student,” D’Arcy said in a statement. “Zella was wise beyond her years …and it was her approach to dealing with any obstacles that came her way that taught me more than I could have ever taught her.”

Rachel S. Henry, another teacher at Columbus Park School, described Zella as someone you meet once in your lifetime.

“I saw her in the halls last year and admired her poise and marveled at her steps every day to navigate a new school, as hard as that could be for her especially,” Henry said in the statement. “Zella only showed grace, in every step. When she was on my class list for 6th grade, I was so excited. And I was never disappointed. Every activity, every student, every discussion…Zella was in the middle of everything for us. She taught us about her journey and we were a part of hers. Today, With every breath, we get to… Zella doesn’t. But we carry her with us and are better for it.”

Zella will be remembered as “an optimistic and creative soul” who dabbled in painting, singing, skating, and learning the latest TikTok dances, according to the obituary for her and her mother.

Her mother was born in Worcester and graduated from South High School and Worcester State University. She served in the Connecticut National Guard and received a master’s degree from the University of Maryland Global Campus and was working towards earning a second master’s degree, the obituary said.

“Chasity was a force to be reckoned with; incredibly dependable,” the obituary said. “There wasn’t anything she couldn’t do, and if it couldn’t be done immediately, you better believe she would strategize to make sure it got done. She brightened up every room she walked into, evident in the outpouring of love she has received. Her daughters were the center of her world, and everything she did to elevate her life was for them.”

Since July 2023 Chasity worked at MIT Health as a patient safety and clinical quality program coordinator, a spokesperson for MIT said.

“Chas was passionate about the health and wellbeing of the MIT community,” Dr. Cecilia Stuopis, chief health officer of MIT Health, said in a statement.

Visiting hours for Chasity and Zella will take place Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home at 61 Myrtle St. in Worcester.

