16 SWAT officers hospitalized after blast at training facility in Southern California

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — An explosion during an indoor training exercise Wednesday sent 16 members of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team to the hospital, with one person requiring surgery for a non-life-threatening leg injury, the department said.
The blast occurred shortly before 1 p.m. at the facility in Irvine, south of Los Angeles, said sheriff's Sgt. Frank Gonzalez. It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion, but it occurred during a training with the sheriff’s bomb squad, he said.
The most severe injury was a non-life-threatening wound to someone's leg that will require surgery, Gonzalez said. Two other deputies received superficial wounds that won't require surgery.
No FBI personnel were injured, said bureau spokesperson Laura Eimiller.
The facility south of Los Angeles hosts firearms training and qualifications tests for the FBI and local law enforcement agencies, Eimiller said.
The FBI will lead the investigation.