16 SWAT officers hospitalized after blast at training facility in Southern California

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — An explosion during an indoor training exercise Wednesday sent 16 members of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team to the hospital, with one person requiring surgery for a non-life-threatening leg injury, the department said.

Two others had superficial wounds while the remaining 13 had dizziness and ringing in their ears.

The blast occurred shortly before 1 p.m. at the facility in Irvine, south of Los Angeles, said sheriff's Sgt. Frank Gonzalez. It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion, but it occurred during a training with the sheriff’s bomb squad, he said.