Potential TikTok ban wins strong support in House, but some worry it doesn’t tackle broader social media problems

“We got a voicemail from a young individual threatening suicide if we banned TikTok. That is a case in point . . . of the deleterious impact that these apps are having on our youth,” the Newton Democrat said, adding that another voicemail came from a person sobbing hysterically over a potential ban. “I mean, Congress needs to get a grip on this.”

WASHINGTON — As TikTok users flooded Congress with calls opposing a bill that could ban the popular video app in the United States, Representative Jake Auchincloss said his office received one so disturbing that it convinced him the legislation was needed.

Auchincloss was part of an overwhelming bipartisan House majority on Wednesday that voted 352-65 to approve the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, which would ban TikTok in the United States unless ByteDance, its Chinese owner, sells to a non-Chinese company in six months. The mental health impact of TikTok on young people was only part of Auchincloss’s motivation — he added that he also is concerned that the Chinese government is using the app to collect personal data on its 170 million American users and could “weaponize” that to spread misinformation.

President Biden has said he’d sign the bill.

But some opponents of the legislation criticized it as a rushed attempt to target a single app instead of addressing the problems of social media in a more comprehensive way. That led to a split in the all-Democratic Massachusetts House delegation — five members voted for it and four against — and is one of several factors that could derail the bill in the Senate.

“The concerns that we’re raising here about the protection of people’s personal data, about algorithms and misinformation, are not just an issue for TikTok,” said Representative Jim McGovern, a Worcester Democrat who voted against the bill. He noted the legislation doesn’t address the role of data brokers, which the Chinese government could use to access Americans’ data even if ByteDance is forced to sell TikTok.

“This is something that has huge implications. There are 170 million users of this app,” he said. “I want to make sure that when we’re legislating that we’re actually doing things that are actually meaningful, and actually will solve a problem.”

Joining McGovern in opposition from Massachusetts were Representatives Katherine Clark of Revere, Richard Neal of Springfield and Ayanna Pressley of Boston.

“I have serious concerns about data security, but I’m opposed to the Republican fast tracking of this bill while they actively obstruct urgent national security emergency funding,” said Clark, the second-ranking House Democrat, referring to money for Ukraine in the war triggered by Russia’s invasion.

The state’s two senators, Democrats Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren, also have called for a comprehensive approach, and both proposed broader bills last year.

“It’s time for TikTok to stop collecting massive amounts of data on our young people to fuel their targeted advertising machine,” Markey said in a statement. “We don’t need to ban TikTok to fix these invasive practices. We need to pass my Children and Teens’ Online Privacy Protection Act and put an end to targeted advertising to kids and teens.”

Supporters of the TikTok bill passed by the House hope the strong bipartisan vote provides momentum for the Senate to consider it. Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, has not committed to bringing the bill to a vote. And there is opposition to a narrow bill from senators such as Markey, who added Wednesday, “We don’t have only a TikTok problem — we have a Big Tech privacy problem.”

But there is also strong support. Senate Intelligence Committee chairman Mark Warner, a Virginia Democrat, and the panel’s top Republican, Marco Rubio of Florida, issued a joint statement Wednesday saying they are “united in our concern about the national security threat posed by TikTok“ and would work to push the bill into law.

A China Foreign Ministry spokesperson blasted the legislation on Wednesday as unnecessary. It’s the latest move in the United States in recent years to target TikTok. Former president Donald Trump unsuccessfully tried to use an executive order to force the sale of the app. But he recently came out publicly in opposition to the bill because he said it would increase the power of Facebook, which he called “an enemy of the people.”

Still, in the House, only 15 Republicans opposed the bill, joining 50 Democrats.

“Over the past week, we saw in real time how the [Chinese Communist Party]-controlled TikTok, used its influence and power to force users to contact their representatives if they even wanted to continue using the app,” said Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers, chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. “And this is just a small taste of how the CCP weaponized this application it controls to manipulate tens of millions of people to further its agenda.”

The TikTok bill was introduced last week and rushed to a full vote after lawmakers received a classified briefing from intelligence and law enforcement officials. The legislation would apply to any social media platform that is owned by a foreign adversary and deemed a national security risk, although it’s specifically designed to target TikTok.

“No matter what social media platform you’re on, we shouldn’t want the Chinese Communist Party controlling it . . . controlling your feeds, having access to your private data,” said Representative Seth Moulton, a Salem Democrat and cosponsor of the bill along with Auchincloss. “If the Soviet Union had tried to buy the Boston Globe in the middle of the Cold War, I don’t think we would have let that happen. This is really the same thing.”

Moulton said he doesn’t expect TikTok to be banned in the United States.

“China is desperate for money right now, so I think the idea that they wouldn’t sell this for billions of dollars is probably not true,” he said.

Auchincloss, a member of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, said the legislation is needed before Congress can address the broader problems with social media.

“Congress needs to hold these corporations to account,” he said. “But the first step to Congress holding them to account is making sure that they’re answerable to US law. Right now, TikTok answers to [Chinese President] Xi Jinping, not to the American people.”

Auchincloss recently introduced the Verifying Kids’ Online Privacy Act, which would increase the age for special federal protection of children to 16 from 13. It also would require social media companies to develop ways to verify the ages of their users so children couldn’t work around the restriction.

“It’s really going to be up to TikTok, if this bill is passed, whether or not it’s banned,” he said. “If they sell, and there will be buyers for it, it doesn’t have to be a ban.”





