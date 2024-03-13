US has its first presidential rematch since 1956

The last presidential rematch came in 1956, when Republican President Dwight D. Eisenhower again defeated Adlai Stevenson, the Democratic opponent he had four years prior.

The sequel to the 2020 election is officially set as the president and his immediate predecessor secured their parties’ nominations. Biden and Trump have set up a political movie the country has seen before — even if the last version was in black and white.

WASHINGTON — Just when Americans thought they were out, Joe Biden and Donald Trump pulled them back in.

Grover Cleveland, meanwhile, was the nation’s 22nd and 24th president, winning elections in 1884 and 1892.

As sequels go, fans of politics and film may hope the Biden-Trump rematch ends up like the acclaimed “The Godfather II” rather than the often-derided “The Godfather III.” But the Biden-Trump rematch is expected to take its place alongside historical analogues that date to the nation’s founding.

After Eisenhower beat Stevenson in 1952 and won all but nine states, the incumbent president faced Stevenson again four years later and secured an even larger landslide.

There are other examples of presidential race rematches, but they occurred far earlier in US history.

Republican President William McKinley topped Democrat William Jennings Bryan in the election of 1896 and then again in 1900. In 1836, Democrat Martin Van Buren defeated William Henry Harrison of the Whig Party, but Harrison won a rematch between the two and took the presidency four years later.

John Quincy Adams and Andrew Jackson faced off twice for the presidency. The first time was in 1824, when Adams prevailed, and the second was in 1828, when Jackson became president by beating the incumbent Adams.

Then there was John Adams, a Federalist who was the nation’s second president, and Thomas Jefferson, its third and a Democratic-Republican. Both vied for the presidency during the first-ever contested presidential election to succeed George Washington in 1796, with Adams winning and Jefferson elected vice president. Four years later, Jefferson ran against and beat the incumbent Adams.

Grover Cleveland is the lone president in US history to serve two non-consecutive terms. He successfully pulled off what Trump is now attempting — winning back the White House from the opponent who took it from him.

Bipartisan tax bill stuck in Senate limbo after House approval

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan bill to expand the child tax credit and reinstate a set of business tax breaks has stalled in the Senate after winning overwhelming approval in the House, as Republicans balk at legislation they regard as too generous to low-income families.

The delay of the $78 billion tax package has imperiled the measure’s chances and reflects the challenges of passing any major legislation in an election year. Enacting a new tax law would give President Biden and Democrats an achievement to campaign on, something that Republicans may prefer to avoid.

The House approved the measure in January by a vote of 357-72, and its backers had hoped to get it across the finish line around the start of tax-filing season at the end of that month. But with just over a month before the filing deadline, it has not moved in the Senate.

The package, which would be in effect through 2025, would expand the child tax credit and restore a set of tax breaks related to business research costs, capital expenses, and interest. It would also include a boost to a tax credit encouraging the development of low-income housing, tax relief for disaster victims, and tax breaks for Taiwanese workers and companies operating in the United States.

The bill would be financed by reining in the employee retention tax credit, a pandemic-era program that has become a magnet for fraud. The package was brokered by the top two congressional tax writers, Representative Jason Smith, a Missouri Republican and chair of the Ways and Means Committee, and Senator Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat and chair of the Finance Committee.

“The American people want to see a bipartisan effort that gets to yes,” Wyden said. “The clock is ticking, and families are waiting for this help.”

Senate Republicans have expressed a variety of concerns, fixating primarily on a so-called look-back provision that would allow parents to use their previous year’s earnings to claim a larger child tax credit. Republicans argue the measure would weaken work incentives because it would allow parents who had little to no income in the current year to still claim a credit of up to $2,000 per child.

The GOP also has portrayed the mechanism for financing the bill as a sham, since the program that would be ended to pay for the tax provisions has cost the government far more than expected.

Hunter Biden declines GOP invite to testify in public hearing

WASHINGTON — Hunter Biden on Wednesday rejected an invitation from House Republicans to appear for a public hearing next week alongside former business associates, an inquiry his attorney dismissed as a “carnival side show.”

In a letter obtained by the Associated Press, Abbe Lowell, the president’s son’s attorney, blasted Republicans’ efforts to bring his client before a public hearing after he had sat for a nearly seven-hour deposition last month.

“Your latest step — this March 6 invitation — is not a serious oversight proceeding,” Lowell said in the letter. “It is your attempt to resuscitate your Conference’s moribund inquiry with a made-for-right-wing-media, circus act.”

The invitation sent last week from Representative James Comer, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, included three of Biden’s former business associates, all of whom are currently facing their own legal challenges.

“Your idea of congressional ‘fact-finding’ is, amazingly, to have Mr. Biden appear with the discredited ‘witnesses’ you continue to promote,” Lowell continued.

The committee’s 14-month investigation into the Biden family has primarily focused on Hunter Biden’s overseas work in countries such as Ukraine and China. While lawmakers have unearthed ethically questionable behavior by the president’s son and other family members, Republicans have yet to produce evidence of misconduct by Joe Biden while in public office.

The dismissal of the invitation comes after Hunter Biden and his lawyer insisted late last year that he appear for a public hearing instead of the private deposition, citing concerns that GOP lawmakers would distort his interview. The two sides ultimately agreed to a sit-down testimony first, followed by a public hearing.

