Iran is a menace. The Biden administration can do more to deter it.

The Biden administration has a chance to close the spigot this week, at least partially, by refusing to extend a 120-day sanctions waiver for Iraq to continue purchasing electricity from Iran. The administration signed the waiver on Nov. 14, barely a month after Hamas — which is financed by Iran — attacked Israel on Oct. 7. The waiver lifted penalties for violating sanctions on Iran, giving Tehran access to about $10 billion in frozen funds. The money is supposedly earmarked for humanitarian purposes, but in effect the waiver allows Iran to spend $10 billion elsewhere in its budget to fund nefarious projects.

As Iranian-linked chaos grows in the Middle East and beyond, a trail of bloody dollars is clearly leading back to the Islamic Republic. Flooded with cash from flouted sanctions and lucrative oil sales, Tehran has been financing terror and violence from the Mediterranean to Ukraine. The Biden administration needs to pursue a new strategy of strong deterrence that raises the pressure on Tehran, holding it accountable for its bad behavior and the bad behavior of its proxies.

Across the Middle East, proxies are using Iranian funding to advance the mission of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp and threaten American interests. Hamas, the terroristic Palestinian group based in Gaza, is not only funded but also trained by Iran, and carried out its Oct. 7 attack possibly with planning assistance from IRGC officers. Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Iran’s most successful export, has been firing Iran-made rockets at northern Israel for years. The Houthis — a militant Yemeni group closely allied with Iran that has been designated a terrorist organization by the United States — have been firing ballistic missiles at cargo ships crossing into the Red Sea, threatening global commerce and American and British warships.

The Biden administration has continually operated under the flawed assumption that appeasing Iran will make it an honest actor and perhaps coax it into reinstating what would have been a weaker version of the nuclear deal that Barack Obama signed in 2015. After then-president Donald Trump withdrew from the pact in 2018, sanctions that limited Iran’s ability to sell oil on the global market, among other things, kicked in.

But last fall the Biden administration waived the sanctions on electricity sales to Iraq, which remains dependent on Iran for power. The administration has also failed to enforce other sanctions, presumably to persuade Iran into good behavior. A recent New York Times investigation revealed that over the past year, Iran earned at least $2.8 billion from crude oil sales, mostly with China. This isn’t a partisan issue: Both Democratic senators from Nevada recently urged the Biden administration to crack down on Iran’s illicit trade. This week, a group of Republican lawmakers sent a letter to the administration about their concerns about the sanctions waiver.

As this White House pulls its punches, Iran is throwing more.

Despite weeks of retaliatory US strikes in Iraq and Syria, the Houthis continue to target America and its allies, sometimes using Iranian weaponry. They’ve sunk a British cargo ship and downed a US drone. If that doesn’t sound menacing enough, the Houthis started deploying Iran-linked uncrewed underwater vehicles in the Red Sea, using them to target US Navy ships. And Iranian chaos stretches beyond the Middle East. It was reported that Iran has been sending hundreds of ballistic missiles to Russia, on top of the Iranian drones Russia has been using in its conflict with Ukraine. Iran continues to produce uranium close to weapons-grade purity, against US wishes. Waiving the sanctions on Iranian electricity sales to Iraq only helps Tehran finance these activities.

In December, the American Enterprise Institute’s Michael Rubin wrote that Iran’s “strategy to avoid accountability is to work through others,” listing various proxies including Kataib Hezbollah based in Iraq and Syria, which in January carried out strikes that killed three American soldiers. While Arab militias take the blow, Iran can continue to operate unscathed.

How can the United States look the other way while Iran enriches itself with money that is funding the death of our friends and allies around the world?

And beyond lofty goals of preserving peace and democracy, American citizens have an interest in deterring Iran. In Ukraine, the Russian military is using Iranian drones to kill Ukrainian soldiers and civilians. In the Red Sea, American taxpayers are footing the bill for $2 million naval missiles that are shooting down Houthi drones. The cost of countering Iranian proxies drains precious resources that could have been used to bolster US efforts to deter China in the Pacific.

And Houthi attacks are disrupting global supply chains. Hundreds of billions of dollars of freight have been redirected from the Red Sea, dramatically raising the cost of shipping. Estimates from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development suggest that higher shipping costs could add 0.4 percentage points to consumer prices over the next year.

Beyond enforcing sanctions of its own, the United States must lead the free world in reinstating a more comprehensive and unified sanctions regime on Iran. Behnam Ben Taleblu, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, said that the Biden administration could still reinstate the harsh multilateral ban on arms transfers, missile testing, and other activities that existed by the 2015 Iran nuclear pact — and that continues to exist in an ongoing United Nations resolution. Taleblu told me in an interview that these “snapback restrictions” would broaden “the baseline for multilateral punishment and enforcement of sanctions,” meaning the United States could lead an initiative for a comprehensive multilateral sanctions regime.

There’s evidence that multilateral sanctions work. In October, the provision of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal that established an embargo on the sale of Iranian missiles and drones expired. Before that, Iran refrained from sending ballistic missiles to Russia. Four months after the embargo ended, Russia received hundreds of ballistic missiles from Tehran.

The current strategic approach to Iran isn’t working. Tehran can continue to enrich itself and fund regional terror, while the United States looks the other way, occasionally striking back at proxies. Enforcing a stringent sanctions regime isn’t going to deter Iranian aggression overnight. But if done comprehensively and consistently, sanctions will signal to Iran that the United States isn’t afraid to cut off the lifeblood of its axis — money. If the Biden administration is serious about showing Iran it means business, going to war with its coffers is the first step toward avoiding actual war.

Carine Hajjar is a Globe Opinion writer. She can be reached at carine.hajjar@globe.com.