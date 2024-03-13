Double whammy: Healey pitches boost in lottery ads, cut in addiction aid

Re “Healey seeks to cut gambling addiction aid” (Page A1, March 5): Governor Maura Healey’s proposal to cut a key fund to combat gambling addiction from 5 percent of the state’s gambling revenues to 2.5 percent makes no sense, especially coupled with a bid to more than double state spending on advertising the lottery from $4.5 million to $10 million.
Since the openings of the state’s three casinos, Massachusetts has raked in about $1.7 billion in taxes and assessments from casino operations. Since legal sports betting began here a year ago, about $108 million in total taxes and assessments has been generated, according to the Gaming Commission.
If the state is going to promote gambling, there should be plenty of help available to people who overstep their gambling boundaries.
Annie Charbonnier
Norfolk