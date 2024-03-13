fb-pixelDouble whammy: Mass. bid to boost lottery ads, cut addiction aid Skip to main content
LETTERS

Double whammy: Healey pitches boost in lottery ads, cut in addiction aid

Updated March 13, 2024, 1 hour ago
GameSense adviser Elidonne Dorsainval worked the floor of the Encore Boston Harbor casino. Advisers are trained to identify people who could be at risk of a gambling problem.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Re “Healey seeks to cut gambling addiction aid” (Page A1, March 5): Governor Maura Healey’s proposal to cut a key fund to combat gambling addiction from 5 percent of the state’s gambling revenues to 2.5 percent makes no sense, especially coupled with a bid to more than double state spending on advertising the lottery from $4.5 million to $10 million.

Since the openings of the state’s three casinos, Massachusetts has raked in about $1.7 billion in taxes and assessments from casino operations. Since legal sports betting began here a year ago, about $108 million in total taxes and assessments has been generated, according to the Gaming Commission.

Advertisement

If the state is going to promote gambling, there should be plenty of help available to people who overstep their gambling boundaries.

Annie Charbonnier

Norfolk

Globe Opinion