Double whammy: Healey pitches boost in lottery ads, cut in addiction aid

Re “Healey seeks to cut gambling addiction aid” (Page A1, March 5): Governor Maura Healey’s proposal to cut a key fund to combat gambling addiction from 5 percent of the state’s gambling revenues to 2.5 percent makes no sense, especially coupled with a bid to more than double state spending on advertising the lottery from $4.5 million to $10 million.

Since the openings of the state’s three casinos, Massachusetts has raked in about $1.7 billion in taxes and assessments from casino operations. Since legal sports betting began here a year ago, about $108 million in total taxes and assessments has been generated, according to the Gaming Commission.