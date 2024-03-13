Poison is the wrong weapon in battle against Boston’s rustling rats

Unfortunately, residents often turn to poison as a quick fix for rodent problems, which kills birds of prey and other wildlife that eat the poisoned rats. Although the story noted that Boston’s Inspectional Services Department still makes use of rodenticide, I’m heartened to read that the city is employing alternative methods of rodent control and attempting to monitor rat populations. Somerville is taking a similar approach but without using poisons.

Rats are a fact of urban life, but Emily Sweeney’s reporting on the weekly trash buffet in Boston’s neighborhoods is spot-on ( “For this rat pack, the city is the coolest place to be,” Page A1, March 1). It’s absurd to essentially drop a Thanksgiving feast on the sidewalk every week, then call 311 to complain about what it attracts.

Poison is not a long-term solution. If rats can find food, they’ll come back. A single hawk or owl could eat 1,000 rodents per year. We’re inviting rats to our doorsteps, then systematically killing our cheapest and most sustainable solution to keeping them at bay. That’s why Mass Audubon is advocating for a reduction of rat poison use.

Cities like Somerville are leading by example. We need less rat poison and better understanding of how humans contribute to the problem. Let’s start with using more trash cans wherever we can.

Sam Anderson

Director of legislative and government affairs

Mass Audubon

Lincoln





The poisons we use to wipe out rats are killing off their winged predators

Emily Sweeney’s article should have mentioned a major culprit in why rats are proliferating: The poisons we lay to kill them are also killing off birds of prey in droves. When winged predators have their lives cut short, it creates a dearth in the ecosystem. Without natural predators, there is little to control rodent populations. Bald eagles, which we know have been killed by rat poisons here locally, can live 20 to 30 years in the wild.

Rats live only one to two years but can have as many as 72 pups a year. Red-tailed hawks, in contrast, live around 20 years but could take their lifetime to yield 70 to 80 chicks (or as few as 20). Removing adult raptors sparks a domino effect that can take decades to reverse. (Remember when DDT almost rendered bald eagles extinct?)

The Globe published a thoughtful editorial in July 2023 on the deadly effects of rodent poison on bald eagles. This month’s article on the proliferation of rats in the city should have included at least a sentence on the impacts of rodenticide in order to properly inform the public.

Reagan Haynes

Natick