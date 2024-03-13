Bad feelings over Mayor Wu’s rejected vision for O’Bryant School

Last June, Wu announced big plans to move the renowned school — which is the most diverse of Boston’s three exam schools — from Roxbury to West Roxbury. Much of the O’Bryant community, which had not been consulted before the roll-out, hated the idea.

Let’s hope not. But after the O’Bryant community rejected Wu’s grand vision for the school, there’s no question it is back on the slow track to much-needed renovation.

Faced with rebellious parents, students, and school leaders, Wu recently announced she’s dropping her proposal. And with that, upgrading the O’Bryant also drops back as a mayoral priority. During a recent meeting with the Globe editorial board, Wu said there are more than 100 Boston public schools in need of significant work, including 30 high schools. “The O’Bryant-Madison Park complex is ranked 18th,” said Wu. “ Seventeen high school buildings are ranked or assessed as having a worse facilities condition score than the O’Bryant and Madison Park complex.”

If that sounds like a long wait for the O’Bryant, it also sounds like the grudge-loving ghost of the late mayor Tom Menino has returned to haunt City Hall. Menino, who has been described as a mentor by Wu, was famous for his thin skin and enthusiasm for nursing grievances. He even made light of it in a legendary video in which he stroked a stuffed cat like a James Bond villain and talked like Marlon Brando in “The Godfather.” However, in that case, the grudge Menino was poking fun at was between a mayor and a developer, not between a mayor and a school community.

After calling off her plan to relocate the O’Bryant, Wu has only added to the bad feelings by saying she’s moving forward with plans to renovate Madison Park Technical Vocational High School. Since the two schools share a campus, that outcome naturally upsets O’Bryant parents like Rahul Dhanda, who opposed the move to West Roxbury but still believes the O’Bryant urgently needs updating. “There’s a legitimate concern that neglecting the O’Bryant is political and not in the interest of the actual students,” Dhanda told me. “Who renovates part of a building? Nobody, ever. Not when an entire building needs work and the means exist and the budget exists. The mayor is letting the school down again.”

During her meeting with the editorial board, Wu presented the decision to move forward with the Madison Park renovation as a matter of practicality, not politics. Since consensus could not be reached with the O’Bryant community about moving it, she said, “Madison Park will stay in its current footprint but be totally rebuilt and the O’Bryant will stay in its current footprint without being totally rebuilt.”

Practical that may be. But it doesn’t do anything to build bridges to the O’Bryant community, which should also be a priority for a mayor who touts herself as a Boston public school mom.

There’s no doubt Wu believed in her plan to create a state-of-the-art campus for the O’Bryant in West Roxbury. It’s also easy to understand why the collapse of that vision would be frustrating. She’s pushing for change in a city that has a long tradition of resisting it. In this case, however, advocating for change ran up against the added resistance that came with taking the O’Bryant out of Roxbury and moving it to a mostly white neighborhood that lacks easy access to public transit. In the aftermath, Wu acknowledged that she made mistakes in how she “sequenced” the process. But what has she learned from that mistake?

She didn’t build a constituency for her idea for the O’Bryant before she launched it. Now she seems to be walking away from the school. Why? Her take-it-or-leave-it attitude is puzzling, given the bottom-up, grass-roots-inspired politics that propelled her from the Boston City Council to the mayor’s office. Despite that history, Wu is now enmeshed in community battles on several fronts, from the North End restaurant owners who are angry over her refusal to revisit the option of outdoor seating to the lawsuit filed by the Emerald Necklace Conservancy in conjunction with some community activists who don’t like her renovation plans for the George Robert White Stadium in Franklin Park.

During the editorial board meeting, Wu was asked if she feels like she’s struggling to get her message out, and if so, if there’s something she should be doing differently. On one hand, she acknowledged the need for “a whole lot more community engagement and processes that we need to be undertaking.” Then, she added, “I think in some ways, we’re asking Boston to build new muscle in just envisioning what’s possible and advocating for what’s possible, but really getting into the nitty-gritty of making decisions about hard trade-offs.” She also attributed the problem to “broken promises and the muscle of wanting to say no in order to protect” what you already have.

With the O’Bryant, all that was true. But as mayor, it’s Wu’s job to do what it takes to change it — and that will never happen if she walks away whenever people say no.

Joan Vennochi is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her @joan_vennochi.