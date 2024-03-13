Biden comes out swinging

For Biden, the most worrisome aspect of the GOP’s critique is the assertion that he has slipped into senility and is a chief executive in name only, one who has lost the cognitive capacity to understand complicated matters or render important judgments.

No one will ever mistake Biden for Cicero as an orator. Yet with his State of the Union performance, the Democratic incumbent left a substantial hole in the conceptual case Republicans hope will defeat him come November.

That of course has been one of the central claims of Trump sycophants and suck-ups for some years now. Fox News’ Sean Hannity, perhaps the nation’s premier Trumpswab, derides Biden as Sleepy Joe or Sippy-cup Joe and regularly declares that the president doesn’t even know where he is. Hugh Hewitt, who in a September Salem Radio soft-ball session with Donald Trump fawned that the attempted election-subverter was “still the best interview in America,” has called on Biden to resign, insisting he “can’t remember basic facts” or “deliver even the simplest line.”

Adherents must square those assertions with this reality: A man they claim is deep in his dotage beat Republican Donald Trump in two presidential debates in the fall of 2020.

Advertisement

And with this one: A man that disparagers insist survives only with near-total reliance on teleprompters last year handily outmaneuvered the GOP in the impromptu, non-anticipatable skirmishes that broke out during the 2023 State of the Union speech.

And now with this one: Biden did that again during last week’s State of the Union speech, most notably in response to heckling from Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

Greene, who never misses an opportunity to make a spectacle of herself, yelled at Biden to say the name of Laken Riley, the nursing student killed in late February on the University of Georgia campus. Jose Antonio Ibarra, a Venezuelan in the country illegally, has been charged with her murder.

Advertisement

Rather than ignoring Greene or the political-flashpoint tragedy, Biden did as Greene challenged, speaking Riley’s name and then expressing sympathy to her parents.

That impromptu moment underscored Biden’s larger point about the way Trump and his Republican enablers are trying to exploit the border turmoil for political gain. So too did the deliberately misleading horror story about sexual trafficking that Senator Katie Britt of Alabama offered up in the Republican response to Biden’s remarks.

When some GOP members of Congress raised an undercurrent of objection after Biden described the Senate’s bipartisan but now stalled border bill as “the toughest set of border security reforms we’ve ever seen,” he again met the moment.

“Oh, you don’t think so? You don’t like that bill that conservatives got together and said was a good bill?” he responded. “I’ll be darned.” [You can find a transcript of the president’s speech here.]

Those who see the border merely as a political wrecking ball for conservatives will of course never choose Biden over Trump. They wouldn’t have done so even without the stark increase in border crossings during his term in office.

However, for those who aren’t obsessed with the border but do feel some nagging anxiety about it, the president offered a persuasive critique of the way Trump has tried to prolong the border chaos by urging his congressional allies to block the bill. By doing so, he has handed Biden not just a shield but perhaps even a sword for the upcoming campaign.

Advertisement

The president then spoke directly at his rival, saying: “And if my predecessor is watching: Instead of playing politics and pressuring members of Congress to block the bill, join me in telling the Congress to pass it.”

All in all, it was a performance to revive Democratic spirits. But there should also be a lesson here for Biden. He too often seems locked in the mode of a George H.W. Bush or an Edward M. Kennedy, two genteel old-style politicians who thought that campaigns, and particularly reelection campaigns, could be limited to election years or even a fraction thereof.

Not in today’s America. And not against a party led by Trump.

Maintaining the support of the American people requires a ubiquitous effort to engage, educate, and persuade.

That is, a permanent campaign.

This column first appeared in The Primary Source, Globe Opinion’s free weekly newsletter about local and national politics. If you’d like to receive it in your inbox every Wednesday, sign up here.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeScotLehigh.